Theories About What the Hell Will Happen in 'Westworld' Season 2

Westworld! It's the wild, wild, West out there, folks, except if all the cowboys and exploited indigenous peoples were actually robots who start glitching out and developing a heartbreakingly naive belief in self-determination and free will. What's going on with Delos' most lucrative, most troublesome theme park? When we last left Dolores, Teddy, and the Man in Black, the robots were learning free will and using it to kill all normies, aka humans.
What will happen in the weeks ahead? Here are a few of our favorite theories, a list we'll update as the season opens up its robot guts and reprograms us all.
Winter Is Here at this 'Game of Thrones' Ice Hotel
Bernard is actually running shit
Doesn't it make sense for the robotic reincarnation of Arthur, Ford's early partner, to be the puppet master? He's got all of Arthur's voices/reveries inside his head, so maybe he's the one making his fellow hosts go crazy.
Dolores was once a greeter, or is able to access past memories of being a greeter
This photo of Dolores in the same dress the greeters wore during Young William-era Westworld has Reddit in a tizzy. Was Dolores a greeter? Will we see her true origin story? Is this a flashback, or will Season 2 operate on multiple timelines again? We should get answers soon.
Charlotte Hale is a host
Remember Charlotte (Tessa Thompson), the Delos executive who seems way too young to have shot to such a powerful position at a huge company? She's the one who wanted Ford out, but she's also part of the plot to upload all the hosts' code to offsite servers. She even goes so far as to say, "Our interest in this place is entirely in the intellectual property. The code." Which means Delos has the ability to create hosts without Ford running the show... which means Charlotte could be a host!
...OR Delos is creating an entirely separate army of hosts for an unknown purpose
The key lies in the code. It always does. But seriously, what's happening with the IP that was getting sent out of the park?
We're going to get glimpses of other parks in Season 2
We already saw evidence of Shogun World at the end of Season 1, but according to a Delos Destinations website, there are actually six parks, four of which do not have reservations open to the public. What's going on in those parks?
The Man in Black will convince James Delos to hand over the company to him
In a lengthy thread on Reddit, u/SolumDon throws a bevy of theories against the wall, one of which involves James Delos -- whom we know will show up in this season -- either turning over the company to William (the Man in Black) after William tells him Logan went off the rails, or creating a host version of Delos to serve as his proxy. This one is pretty farfetched, but who knows!
Dolores will leave the park (or has left in the past)
Another Reddit theory (there are loads of them!) suggests that not only will Dolores leave Westworld (seems likely), but she's been brought out of the park before (why the hell not?). It does make sense that early hosts would've left the park, because how else would Delos convince customers to drop $40,000 per day on a product they've never seen?
Flies -- living, robot, metaphorical -- hold the key to unlocking Season 2
Yes, you read that correctly: Flies. You know how Dolores dramatically slapped the fly at the end of the first episode, which foreshadowed the violent end of Season 1, when she kills Ford? According to executive producer and co-creator Lisa Joy, the flies will again play a significant role in Season 2, and they may not all be living flies. "In Season 2, now that the gloves are off, we’re gonna see a lot of flies -- and they’re not necessarily gonna be actual flies," she told TVLine. The "actual" might mean they're robots, OR that the heavy-handed symbolism will come from some other source. Theory: This is going to play out like the episode of Black Mirror, "Hated in the Nation," in which mechanical bees are hacked and turned against the population. Delos could use a few flies to wrangle these suddenly sentient hosts.
Free will doesn't exist
Wouldn't this be a twist? Human or robot, it doesn't matter, none of us can truly demonstrate free will! Dolores will find this out the hard way. Wittgenstein would love Season 2 of Westworld, maybe.
The season will end with everyone drowning in semen
Seriously, where does all that cum go?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.