What the Hell Is Going on in 'Westworld' Season 3?

The third season of Westworld is not a complete reset of the series' premise. Violent delights will still, apparently, have violent ends. But the Season 3 premiere did offer a new angle on this tale of robots and their consciences. First of all, we've left the park behind -- at least for now. Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores has ditched her Western wear and is donning little black dresses to exact revenge on men who abused her during their vacations. She has also set a bigger plot for world domination in motion, but her exact plans have yet to be fully revealed. As is typical of the show, each episode ends with more questions than answers. We'll be diving into some of the biggest mysteries throughout the season. Are you ready for this analysis?
What do those interstitial graphics mean?
We first got wind of these eerie dot graphics in the date announcement promo that HBO released in January. In the teaser, the peaks indicated future "divergences" like the assassination of the president-elect of the United States on December 9, 2024 in Buenos Aires. Two key bits of info that seem relevant to the plot come later: "System Initiated" in an undisclosed location on April 17, 2039, and a divergence in an unknown location on February 27, 2058. When the graph appears on screens during the premiere, indicating divergences and anomalies along with locations and coordinates, no dates are listed, perhaps as a misdirect. Still, what constitutes a divergence? Or an anomaly? What exactly are we looking at here? This may have something to do with the computer Rehoboam and "the system" we're introduced to, but so far, it's unclear.
When does Season 3 take place?
"When?" is the ultimate question in Westworld, right? The show's first big twist was that the entire first season took place in alternating timelines. The second season complicated that even further. While there's nothing to indicate anything like that is going on this time around, the bigger query still stands. It looks like, at least in the cold open, the massacre at Westworld happened fairly recently, at least according to a headline seen on someone's screen: “Bloodbaths at Delos park.” Meanwhile, the Delos shareholders are debating whether to shut down the park division. But we seem to be in 2058 based on promotional materials for the season and the hashtag the cast is using. That would be about six years after the timeline we were following the last time we checked in on our robot friends who want to kill us all.
What are the pills everyone keeps taking?
In that opening sequence we see the shitty guy Dolores annihilates take what looks like to be some sort of tablet or pill. Later, Aaron Paul's Caleb gives his mother the same thing. What exactly do these things do? They seem to help people fall asleep, but who knows.
What's up with the new opening credits?
Bye bye, buffalo! There are some new opening credits, which presumably hide a bunch of secrets. Why a dandelion? What's the significance of the eagle? Or the water? Time will only tell.
What war was Caleb in?
One of the first things we learn about new character Caleb, played by Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul was that he was in the military. But where was he serving? It turns out that his friend Francis, who he has been talking to this whole time, is actually dead. He died in combat and has been brought back to life by some sort of AI system. But what conflict did these two see? And is it related to Delos?
Who runs the Rico app?
The app that Caleb uses to make some extra money through crime is admittedly goofy as hell. It's called "Rico" and when you log on a woman in a balaclava and a bikini (a la Spring Breakers) says, "Make money, motherfuckers." But who runs this app? Is it related to anything else going on? And where do you get Marshawn Lynch's cool-ass T-shirt that lights up a word depending on his current emotional state?
Who is in Charlotte's body?
This is a big one. The last time we saw Tessa Thompson's Charlotte she wasn't Charlotte at all. She was Dolores in a Charlotte host body. Now Dolores is stomping around the world trying to rule it, while a version of Charlotte is still serving in her role at Delos. So...who is that? After the reveal of just who was inhabiting Charlotte's skin the finale of season two, there was speculation that maybe Dolores had copied herself, meaning that Charlotte is still Dolores. (Also: just who is Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores talking to her in her earpiece?)
Who is Dolores' new boyfriend Liam Dempsey and who is his father?
Dolores has made one of her targets Liam Dempsey (John Gallagher Jr.), the somewhat clueless son of a tech titan who works as a "technologist" at his dad's company Incite. While we don't meet his father in this episode, his dad is Liam Dempsey Sr., played by Jefferson Mays, who promises to loom large over this season if this teaser is any indication.
What's the system?
At the heart of Incite is something known as "the system," which is crucial to Dolores' machinations. But at this point we don't really know what the system actually does, and even Liam Jr. seems to be a bit perplexed. Our best guess is that it's a data-mining system attempting to hold society together.
Why is Maeve in a WWII park?
Because no one can resist a post-credits scene these days, Westworld gave us one featuring Maeve, one of the main characters missing from the rest of the episode. The last time we saw her she was not functional, and here she wakes up and finds herself in... WWII world? Where and when is she exactly?
