How 'Westworld' De-Aged Anthony Hopkins & Other Special-Effect Secrets

Flies: real or fake?

The hosts inside Westworld have a pretty rotten time. They're shot at, beaten up, and then hauled back to the mesa headquarters where they sit in a comatose state while the park's controllers interrogate them. To add insult to injury, the hosts must endure a true pest: flies -- that literally crawl over their open eyes.

So did actors like Evan Rachel Wood have to work with actual flies during filming? Surprisingly, yes. "We had real flies there on the day for most of the time, but then we mostly changed the performance, or ended up replacing flies or having one shot be a practical fly and one shot be a CG fly." For the close-up on Dolores, when a fly crawls across her eye, Worth spared the actress and digitally inserted the insect.