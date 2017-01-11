Wait -- What's the Deal With Arnold on 'Westworld'?

Is Wyatt actually Arnold? Is everyone Arnold?

Wyatt may be less important than Arnold, but that doesn't mean he's not still a major player in the battle for Westworld. I mean, the dude has an army of minotaur-people at his command and is powerful enough to convince veteran hosts like Angela, who we first saw introducing a hopeful William into the park back in Episode 2, to join his occult cannibal squad. Plus, Wyatt is just a scary name.

But it's hard to know exactly how nervous the Man in Black and Teddy should be about him -- or what consequence he might have on the larger narrative. We do know that the violent Wyatt shoot-out provided as Teddy's backstory looked very similar to the one we saw during Dolores's shoot-out nightmare-dream in this episode. And who was calling her to that barren area, anyway? That creepy voice that many have long assumed to be Arnold. He's bringing her to that park for a reason, and it likely has a connection to the maze-centric mystery that the Man in Black is caught up in.