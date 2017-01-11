5 Theories About What the Hell the Delos Corporation Is Up to on 'Westworld'

3. Delos wants to use the "code" to make better AI

Maybe the Delos Corporation isn't as evil as it seems? While it's fun to view the organization as a maniacal paramilitary force, it's also possible they're more benign: a mismanaged travel company with a really advanced IT department. If we've learned anything from HBO's other tech-savvy show Silicon Valley, it's that the rich people calling the shots behind the scenes are often just as ego-driven, petty, and stupid as the rest of us. Maybe Delos just wants that IP to launch an AI-powered app? Like Yelp, but with robots who can have sex.

It's in the interest of the show's creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, to keep the actual plans of the Delos corporation as vague as possible at this point. ("I would assume nothing," said Nolan in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.) The goal of Delos has been a lingering question since the premiere when Theresa and the very shouty narrative director Lee Sizemore had a conversation overlooking a vista. "This place is one thing to the guests, another thing to the shareholders, and something completely different to management,” said Theresa. We've learned more about the guests and a bit about the shareholders -- Logan's family is definitely an investor, and the Man in Black is probably on the board -- but management remains mysterious. Don't expect that to change.