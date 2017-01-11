What Teddy's Many 'Westworld' Deaths Tell Us About the Show's Future

Teddy death No. 1

When does it happen: 13 minutes into Episode 1

Who kills him: The Man in Black

How does Teddy die: "Teddy, any special tricks for us?" asks the Man in Black when he sees Teddy standing in front of Dolores' house. "They teach you to sit up, beg. How about I give you first shot? After all, every dog has his day." Sadly, this is not Teddy's day: He gets shot by the Man in Black.

What does it reveal: Well, it sets up an ongoing conflict between the Man in Black and Teddy, which will likely be paid off later in the season. Close watchers of the "weeks ahead" trailers provided by HBO may have noticed a snippet from a later episode where we see Teddy wearing an army outfit, similar to the one he's shown sporting in his quick backstory flashback in Episode 3, and firing a Gatling gun. We then hear the Man in Black say, "You think you know someone... " and Teddy goes, "You don't know me." Like the modifications made on Arnold between Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day, we could be seeing some new moves from old Teddy. In the first episode, the Man in Black insists that Teddy's only reason for being in the park is "to be the loser." But it's pretty hard to stop a loser from committing mass slaughter with a Gatling gun.