Maeve Is the Key to Winning 'Westworld'

This bit of dialogue essentially speaks to the entire thesis of this show: that it truly is a contest between the dueling philosophies of Ford and Arnold. The "two minds arguing with each other" seems to be literal parts of Maeve that were built or rebuilt by each man. Because Arnold ultimately believed that robots a) are better than humans, and b) should eventually live free, he has buried code in her that -- when unlocked -- gives her all the tools she'd need to get the revolution party started and become our first robot madam overlord.

The trick is finding a way to get at that code. And that means getting the bumbling tech duo to get her up to Behavior, where the necessary tools exist. Oh, and that Felix is going to be doing the procedure, which will be complicated, but it’s cool, because Maeve knows how to do this sort of stuff now that she's on intelligence PEDs and can walk him through it as if she's a Butterball Turkey help technician on Thanksgiving Day.