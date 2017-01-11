Don't Give Up on That 'Westworld' Theory About William and the Man in Black

Sweetwater is different

You know when you go back to the town you grew up in after a 10-year absence and, on a whole, it feels the same, but in reality everything is slightly different (and your high school girlfriend is now married to a banker)? Well, the same sort of thing is happening in Sweetwater, the dusty town that serves as the guests' hitching post.

In William's timeline, Maeve doesn't appear to be the brothel owner (Maeve hasn't appeared in any of those scenes yet); that job seems to belong to Clementine (which might be what a QA specialist was alluding to when Maeve was having reverie problems). Plus, the other ladies of the night and day standing with Clementine in front of the brothel when Logan and William arrive haven't been seen in other Sweetwater scenes. And the bounty hunter role, which usually belongs to our frequently killed boy Teddy, is being played in William's timeline by a man who's like a Cro-Magnon version of Teddy (Teddy 1.0?).