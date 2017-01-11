Making Sense of the Confusing 'Westworld' Timeline

This post contains spoilers through the third episode of Westworld. Head to our show hub for more reviews, theories, and deep dives.

Westworld is toying with time -- and viewers. Not that we mind. Trying to sleuth the mysteries fueling the HBO series is more diverting than a game of cards with Kissy (RIP). In this week's "The Stray," we see the past lives of at least two characters bleed into their present narratives, in ways that are both obvious and less so.

It's understandable if the HBO show, unmoored from a fixed time and place, is already starting to remind you of Lost's middle seasons, with all their temporal flashes backward, sideways, and forward. As the paths of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Dr. Ford (Anthony Hopkins), William (Jimmi Simpson), and the Man in Black (Ed Harris) continue to tangle, it feels like we're entering similar mind-warping territory.