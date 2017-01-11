This New 'Westworld' Trailer Will Give You Robot Nightmares Tonight

There's still a lot we don't know about HBO's Westworld. In the previously released trailers, we learned that it was a show about robots, sex, and old-timey sets that look like Deadwood but are not actually Deadwood. The new trailer clears things up a bit by focusing more on Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores, following her as she wakes up and rides a horse, but all the creepy stuff that comes after that raises so many questions: mainly, why is this show so scary?

Of course, that creepiness is probably all part of the plan. Producers J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan (The Dark Knight, Person of Interest), and Lisa Joy (Pushing Daisies) have doled out just enough tantalizing details about the show to get us super-excited about this remake of Michael Crichton's 1973 sci-fi film about a fantasy amusement park for adults. Will this be the show to fill the Game of Thrones-sized hole in our hearts? What's Anthony Hopkins' role? Why did that one guy bleed milk? Seriously, that was upsetting. Hopefully some of these questions will be answered when the show debuts on October 2.