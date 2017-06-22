Near the beginning of Wet Hot American Summer, the camp spoof's characters step away from the craziness of their last day to plan a reunion: "Hey, let's all promise that in 10 years from today, we'll meet again, and we'll see what kind of people we've blossomed into."
Promise kept, according to Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later's first trailer, which plays like a compilation of your favorite comedians acting like lunatics.
The reunion series, a follow-up to Netflix's First Day of Camp prequel (one of the funniest shows on the platform, honestly), hits the streaming service August 4. If you watch, you'll be transported to the early '90s to catch up with much of the movie's original cast (including Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Michael Ian Black, and Christopher Meloni), some First Day of Camp faves (Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine), and some newbs (Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano, and Adam Scott).
The next eight episodes are said to be 10 years older, hotter, and wetter. Translation: Camp Firewood might get sold (!), there will be scary masked humping (?), and Mitch will go for a swim (?!?). We can't wait.
