Everything You Wanted to Know About the EGOT

What kind of person wins the pinnacle honor of the entertainment industry, the coveted EGOT? Let's defer to Tracy Jordan, the fictional character who brought the term into the popular lexicon when he decided to pursue one on 30 Rock. After learning what an EGOT is, Tracy says: "That's a good goal for a talented crazy person."
In reality, Tracy is only half right. EGOTs are typically won by very talented people, not necessarily crazy ones. In fact, for most who win the four awards that comprise the EGOT, getting there seems almost effortless. As awards season rattles on, let's look at the cultural history of this phenomenon.
What's an EGOT?
An EGOT is easily defined: It's an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, the top prizes in the worlds of television, recording, film, and theater, respectively. That's it! Easy enough!
How did the EGOT begin? The man credited with creating an EGOT does not have an EGOT. That man would be Philip Michael Thomas, best known for playing Tubbs on Miami Vice. Thomas supposedly used to wear a necklace with EGOT emblazoned on it, though in his case it's unclear whether the letters represented the awards in question or the mantra “energy, growth, opportunity and talent." What's also unclear is what Thomas himself thinks of the EGOT concept, at least based on this interview Thrillist contributor Jenna Marotta did with him.
EGOT reentered the lexicon with 30 Rock, and now EGOT-watching has practically become a sport. It came as a surprise to the NBC comedy's team, who just thought they were reimagining a bit of pop culture ephemera when they had Tracy Morgan's comedian decide try for the grand slam after seeing Thomas' old necklace in a jewelry store. "Now the EGOT has become suddenly a goal that people want to pursue," director and producer Don Scardino told The Ringer. "If wanting to be an EGOT inspires people to try and do their best work, then I suppose it’s a good thing."
Do Daytime Emmys count?
In the 30 Rock episode, Tracy visits Whoopi Goldberg, cameoing as herself, to learn about how one goes about getting an EGOT. He notices her Emmy, and realizes it's actually a Daytime Emmy, part of the subsection of trophies given out to the content that doesn't air in primetime. Goldberg scoffs, "It still counts. Girl's gotta eat!"
Thomas, for his part, sort of cleared things up when Thrillist spoke to him. Or he didn't. It's hard to tell. When first asked if a Daytime Emmy counted he said, no, but then when asked again if it had to be a primetime award he replied, "No, no, whatever. You can win all four of those awards -- however you get it." You'll have to read the interview to see for yourself. We're going to go ahead and say it: Daytime Emmys count.
Who has an EGOT?
As with any rarified honor, it's actually a relatively short list of 15 people total. There have been seven musicians, which makes sense given that writing songs is arguably the easiest way to get recognition by all four organizations. (Tracy Jordan also learns this and tries to record a very bad track.) The composer EGOT-ers include: Golden age of musical theater legend Richard Rogers, A Chorus Line's Marvin Hamlisch, Cats impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, lyricist Tim Rice, Frozen's Robert Lopez, and, last but not least, John Legend. Legend actually won his Emmy and Tony for producing, respectively, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and the revival of August Wilson's play Jitney. Whoopi Goldberg also completed her EGOT in that fashion: with a theater producing credit.
Actors who have obtained the honor include Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, and Audrey Hepburn. (Hepburn won her posthumous Emmy for a garden tour series.) Multi-hyphenates Mel Brooks and Mike Nichols won for a variety of endeavors over their careers in comedy and in behind-the-scenes pursuits. Finally, master producer Scott Rudin has crossed the finish line in puppet-master fashion, pulling the strings behind a variety of productions.
Who is close to getting an EGOT?
A ton of people! (See this list from The Hollywood Reporter for the legions of nearly theres.) There's a whole group of entertainers who don't have EGOTs purely on a technicality: They have lifetime achievement-type prizes from the various bodies. There are some heavy-hitters who fall into this category, including Barbra Streisand, James Earl Jones, and Alan Menken.
Let's face it, the next most likely person to reach an EGOT is probably Lin-Manuel Miranda, who came so close when his Moana song "How Far I'll Go" was nominated for an Oscar. Alas, it was beaten by La La Land's "City of Stars" by Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, a songwriting team who are an Emmy away from EGOT. When Cher's Broadway show didn't get a Best Musical nomination this year, she lost her chance for EGOT-ing this time around. Speaking of Broadway: Cynthia Erivo has won a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy all stemming from her work on stage in The Color Purple, so an Oscar nomination for this year's Harriet would inch her closer to the ultimate achievement.
