Why Everyone in Hollywood Wants a Piece of Quibi, the Hot New Streaming App That's Not Even Out Yet

There's a hot new app on the scene -- well, almost on the scene, as we'll have to wait nearly a year for it to finally be available. But the entertainment world is abuzz about Quibi, a potentially major disruptor in streaming television, that aims to be the first app to actually make short-form TV and movies into a lasting medium on your phone. Steven Spielberg himself announced recently that he was onboard to produce and write a series (that you'd only be able to watch after midnight, apparently), and he's not the only big name Quibi has attracted. But what IS this exciting new app that's courted $1 billion in funding, and why should we all be so excited about it?
What is Quibi?
Quibi is a streaming service for short-form entertainment, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, who was the chairman of Disney during its animation renaissance in the 1990s, and Meg Whitman, also a former Disney exec, who has also been in charge of DreamWorks, Procter & Gamble, Hasbro, eBay, and Hewlett Packard. It markets itself as a new form of content consumption, creating "snackable" series and films each told via multiple short chapters. It's not available yet, but has recently been making headlines for attracting big names in Hollywood, from Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Chrissy Teigen, and a bunch more people, to produce these quick hits.
What does Quibi mean?
"Quibi" stands for "quick bites" -- that is, very, very short-form content that is easily consumable in one sitting -- made to "fit perfectly into any moment of your day," as the website tells us. It's the future the digital age promised! Whole shows designed just for us millennials and our notoriously short attention spans. It used to be called "New TV," so at least it's a step up.
When will it launch?
It's set to launch on April 6, 2020, and it has two payment tiers: $4.99 with short ads, and $7.99 without them. This makes Quibi a big competitor with the likes of Netflix or the fabled Disney+, whose cheapest tiers are still not as cheap as $5.
How can I use it?
It's designed to be mobile-only -- that is, on your phones and tablets and that's it, for the foreseeable future. At first Katzenberg and Whitman said they'd try a "mobile-first" approach, with a TV component later on, but it looks like they're sticking to an app format. To do this, they've been hiring people from Instagram and Snapchat -- two apps that have pioneered short-form story content across their platforms. Quibi's chief product officer is Tom Conrad, formerly Snap's VP of product. (One of its series in production is a Social Network-style show about the creation of Snapchat.)
The mobile-only format allows Quibi to experiment with form: it will support both horizontal and vertical video and allow its users to switch between the two in the same video. Producers have also considered vertical video formats, which would make some shots look like the video and FaceTime you get on a smartphone screen.
What kind of stuff will be on it?
Quibi will offer a bunch of short shows and movies, all in small, easy-to-watch chunks. A two-hour-long series would appear as 7-10-minute chapters. In its first year, the app plans to have around 7,000 videos, everything from scripted series and movies to reality TV.
The new format has attracted a lot of Hollywood big shots: Stephen Spielberg is producing and writing a spooky show you can only watch after dark, Guillermo del Toro and Sam Raimi have also signed on to produce a couple horror shows, Stephan James and Laurence Fishburne are starring in Antoine Fuqua's drama series #Freerayshawn, and the app also boasts remakes of Punk'd and Singled Out, as well as a court show starring Chrissy Teigen as the hander of verdicts. Paul Feig, of Bridesmaids and Freaks and Geeks, and The Killing creator Veena Sud have also said they've signed on.
It's unclear how much Quibi is paying their creatives for this new form of content, but a company pitch dek obtained by Digiday says that, if all goes exactly as planned over the next five years, it would spend spend $496.5 million on programming ahead of its launch, $600 million in the first year, and as much as $978 million in the fifth, with an ambitious target of reaching 20 million subscribers in that time frame. (In maybe an unfair comparison, Netflix, back in its second year of producing original content in 2014, had spent $3 billion.)
Sud told Deadline that a big draw for content creators was Quibi's rights arrangement: after a period of time, the rights to all of its shows and films will revert back to the creators themselves -- something she said was "unheard of."
