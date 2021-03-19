What Is Netflix's New Sci-Fi Show 'The One'?

As we sail on into the future, technology is dictating our lives more and more. Ads hound us on social media, viral videos affect political movements, and dating apps have made it that much easier to make connections. But what if it was even easier to find true love without all the trial and error? Netflix's new science-fiction drama series The One introduces a near future rocked by a new technology that promises to find every person their perfect match, but setting people up with "the one" isn't as simple as they claim.

If you've seen The One trending on Netflix's Top 10 this week and have been wondering if you should give it a shot, here are the basics: Rebecca Webb (Hannah Ware) is the brilliant and statuesque CEO of The One, a genetics company that promises to "match" people with their soulmates with just a simple DNA test. She and her handsome partner Ethan (Wilf Scolding) make a convincing case for the service, which, for all intents and purposes, seems to work exactly as advertised, measuring genetic data found in chromosomes (somehow) to find a person's ideal partner.