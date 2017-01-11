What Isolation Does to Your Brain (and How You Can Fight It)

Kay didn’t experience any of these hallucinations triggered by intense fear or stress. Because of his previous experiences in his high-stress job as a correctional officer as well as his youth spent honing his survival skills in the woods of Georgia, Kay might have been predisposed to succeeding on his mission to be the last man standing on Vancouver Island.

He did, however, say that the longer he stayed in the wilderness, the easier it was to be so in tune with the nature around him that he could actually hear it.

“It was kind of a rhythm. You could feel the pulse of everything going on in the world. Sometimes it was an audible thing and I think maybe it’s something that’s real, that we just live in such a noisy world that we’re just not cognizant of that. It takes that isolation and that time in solitude and quiet to reconnect with it.”

