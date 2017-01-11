What It’s Really Like to Make It As an Actress

In 1937, film icon Lana Turner was “discovered” at a soda fountain on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles when she was noticed by William R. Wilkerson, founder of The Hollywood Reporter. Having served as a district manager at Universal Pictures and as the manager of a movie theater back in New Jersey, Wilkerson had seen talent and what it took to make it. He gave Turner his business card, asked if she wanted to be in the pictures, and aspiring actresses everywhere have been holding onto the misconception that you can be discovered anywhere, at a moment’s notice, ever since.

However, Turner is the exception to the rule. You need to work your (super-talented or not) butt off to make it in Hollywood. And it’s helpful to know what’s fact and what’s fiction about the industry you’re getting yourself into.