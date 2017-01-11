What Cheesy Sci-fi Movies Think Will Happen in 2017

For many Americans, life after November 9th has felt like a genuine dystopia. But while the pollsters and pundits got 2017 tragically, horrifyingly wrong, a despairing brood of science-fiction pessimists saw it coming -- on a symbolic and metaphorical level, at least.

1987's The Running Man takes place in the then-far-away year of 2017, and would seem eerily prescient in light of Donald Trump's election even if it did not contain extremely quotable, extremely timely lines like "Get me the president's agent!" and "Truth hasn't been very popular lately." While our future looks substantially less like a cross between Solid Gold and American Gladiators, the film, based on a novel by Stephen King (as Richard Bachman), captures the sense that in both the reel and real 2017, the lines between entertainment, justice, and politics have become hopelessly blurred. Hell, in Trump's America, the lines between entertainment and everything are fuzzy to the point of meaninglessness.