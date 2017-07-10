7 New Movies, Shows, and Specials You'll Want to Watch This Week

It's a question humans have asked themselves since the dawn of time: What should I watch tonight? For centuries, answers have included the stars, fire, sunsets, gladiatorial death matches, and so on.
Then TV came along and answered the question so successfully that the options became overwhelming. So we've simplified your life by picking out the best thing to watch tonight and every other night this week, helping you avoid the paralysis of never-ending Netflix scrolling.
Monday, July 10: F*** wit Dre in HBO's The Defiant Ones
Where to watch it: HBO, HBO Go, HBO Now at 9pm ET
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were not a likely music industry power duo. The Compton-born rapper/producer cofounded N.W.A before going on to have one of the most influential careers in hip-hop. Iovine, a New York-born producer who worked with Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith, eventually went on to found Interscope Records and provide a distribution platform for Death Row Records, helping skyrocket West Coast rappers to superstardom. Part 2 airs tonight, but you can always catch up with HBO Go or HBO Now if you missed the first installment, and keep an eye out for the remaining two parts this week.
Tuesday, July 11: Start getting real with The Challenge's Dirty 30 launch special
Where to watch it: MTV at 9pm ET
Depending on your age, your reaction to the The Challenge's 30th season, which features the "dirtiest" players in competition history, will be "I am ALL IN ON THE NEW SEASON OF THE CHALLENGE!" or "What the hell is The Challenge?" Find out in this launch special before next week's official premiere, when semi-strangers from various reality competitions will stop being polite and start getting real conniving in an effort to win the big $1 million prize in South America.
Wednesday, July 12: Prepare for the end of the world with Salvation
Where to watch it: CBS at 9pm ET
Don't look now, but an asteroid is heading for Earth, and an intrepid team must race against time and space to save the world. Sound familiar? CBS's new series bets on the suspense of a tried-and-true concept, with an MIT student, a tech billionaire, and the U.S. government inserted as the team tasked with saving the day.
Thursday, July 13: Get hyped for Rise of the Planet of the Apes with Planet of the Apes
Where to watch it: Stream on STARZ On Demand
In a sea of sequels, it can be difficult to pick and choose which ones are worth seeing. One success story is the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, which has churned out solid films over the past decade-and-a-half, all without a Marvel or DC stamp of approval. Go back to where it all began with the original (remake).
Friday, July 14: Laugh/cry about your college friendships with Friends From College
Where to watch it: Stream on Netflix
Old Harvard pals -- played by Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage, and Jae Suh Park -- deal with the drama of hitting their 40s. Executive producer Nicholas Stoller made a name for himself by directing Forgetting Sarah Marshall, so you can probably expect a similar brand of comedy underpinned by the struggles of forming and maintaining relationships.
Saturday, July 15: Catch an Oscar-winning film in The Salesman
Where to watch it: Stream on Amazon
Acclaimed Iranian director Asghar Farhadi didn't make it to this year's Oscars because of Trump's travel restrictions, which was too bad, because The Salesman wound up winning for Best Foreign Language Film. Now's your chance to watch this film of unsettling realism from one of the best directors currently working.
Sunday, July 16: Game of Thrones, y'all
Where to watch it: HBO, HBO Go, HBO Now at 9pm ET
Game of Thrones is back! Rejoice! If you want to have conversations at work on Monday (for the next two months, really), you should probably get down with the Iron Throne.
