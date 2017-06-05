Entertainment

7 Things You Need to Watch This Week

Orange Is the New Black
Orange Is the New Black | Netflix
It's a question humans have asked themselves since the dawn of time: What should I watch tonight? For centuries, answers have included the stars, fire, sunsets, gladiatorial death matches, and so on.

Then TV came along and answered the question so successfully that the options became overwhelming. So we've simplified your life by picking out the best thing to watch every night this week, helping you avoid the paralysis of never-ending Netflix scrolling. 

twin peaks new episodes showtime anytime
Showtime

Monday, June 5: catch up on Twin Peaks

Where to watch it: Stream on Showtime Anytime
Not up to speed on the 25-years-later Season 3 of David Lynch and Mark Frost's bizarre hit series? The show airs on Sunday nights, but if you sign up for Showtime's app, you can settle in for a lazy Monday night in front of your empty glass box. Here's a cheat sheet on Seasons 1 and 2 so you can dive right in.
 

the last samurai
Warner Bros. Pictures

Tuesday, June 6: Prep for The Mummy with The Last Samurai

Where to watch it: Stream on Netflix
The internet might literally explode if it learned in 2017 that Tom Cruise would be starring in a movie called The Last Samurai, but in 2003, times were different. Relive the old Cruise glory days before he tries his savior schtick in Egypt and London with The Mummy, in theaters June 9. 
 

KELSEA BALLERINI CMT Awards 2017
Courtesy of CMT

Wednesday, June 7: Party down with the 2007 CMT Country Music Awards

Where to watch it: Watch live on CMT at 8pm ET
Toby Keith probably won't win any awards for that men-only concert he held in Saudi Arabia, but geopolitical backdrop aside, country awards shows are usually a blast. There's showiness and bombast, for sure, but performers like Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and... Earth, Wind, and Fire (?!) put the focus firmly on music. If you're one of those people who hates country, you're missing out

i am not your negro amazon prime documentary
Magnolia Pictures

Thursday, June 8: Get an Oscar-nominated history lesson with I Am Not Your Negro

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime
Decades before Ta-Nehisi Coates, James Baldwin was America's preeminent writer on the complex, ugly race relations that have defined so much of the nation's history. Based on Baldwin's unfinished Remember This House manuscript, one of 2016's best documentaries arrives on Prime to offer a view of the United States as disturbingly relevant today as it was in the late 1970s. 

related

The Best Documentaries of 2017 (So Far)

related

The 100 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
orange is the new black season 5
Netflix

Friday, June 9: Go back to jail with Orange Is the New Black

Where to watch it: Stream on Netflix
Update: Piper Chapman is still in prison. But with all of Season 5 -- which takes place over 72 hours in Litchfield -- dropping today, you can realistically spend your entire weekend keeping up with her shenanigans in something close to real time. 

the accountant ben affleck
Warner Bros. Pictures

Saturday, June 10: Check out Ben Affleck's Matt Damon impression in The Accountant

Where to watch it: Stream on HBO Go and HBO Now
What, your accountant isn't responsible for carrying out high-level criminal book-cooking and maybe shooting some people on the side? Yes, Ben Affleck's thriller (which doesn't actually bear resemblance to Jason Bourne), new on HBO, will entertain you much more than watching, say, a live stream of H&R Block on April 14. 

bob's burgers bonus episode 2017
Fox

Sunday, June 11: Score a bonus episode of Bob's Burgers

Where to watch it: FOX at 8:30pm ET
Just when you thought the season was over (the last episode aired May 21), a new Bob's Burgers drops just as you're transitioning into summer mode. Enjoy some lighthearted laughs, and at least one new burger pun, before Season 8 starts up again in September.
 

