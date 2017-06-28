7 New Movies, Shows, and Specials You'll Want to Watch This Week

It's a question humans have asked themselves since the dawn of time: What should I watch tonight? For centuries, answers have included the stars, fire, sunsets, gladiatorial death matches, and so on.
Then TV came along and answered the question so successfully that the options became overwhelming. So we've simplified your life by picking out the best thing to watch tonight and every other night this week, helping you avoid the paralysis of never-ending Netflix scrolling.
Monday, June 26: See Drake geek out over his favorite players as he hosts the NBA Awards
Where to watch it: TNT at 9pm ET
Drake is a well-known superfan of his home-country Toronto Raptors, and now he'll get a chance to try out his hosting chops in a new awards show. The NBA is trying out a different format for its awards, so expect a lot of hoopla (sorry) and showmanship from the pop star to kick things off with a bang.
Tuesday, June 27: Bid farewell to your favorite liars in the series finale of Pretty Little Liars
Where to watch it: Freeform at 8pm ET
Seven seasons, so many lies, so many texts from A, so much intrigue: All comes to an end tonight. Stick around after the episode for a wrap party special in which the stars of the show discuss the finale and their time on PLL.
Wednesday, June 28: Watch Tilda Swinton's evil factory farmer performance in Okja
Where to watch it: Stream on Netflix
From the mind of The Host and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho comes this environmental tale about a little girl from the mountains who adventures into the big city to rescue her pal, a genetically mutated superpig named Okja. The movie debuted at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where our man on the ground says it whips between "lovable, scary, silly, morbidly depressing, back to silly" and might just be this generation's E.T.
Thursday, June 29: Scare yourself silly with The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Where to watch it: Video on demand
There's a reason this was one of the best horror movies of 2016; Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch will give you nightmares to last the entire weekend, playing a father-son coroner team piecing together a terrifying backstory of a corpse as they perform an autopsy.
Friday, June 30: Check out Naomi Watts as a bad therapist in Gypsy
Where to watch it: Stream on Netflix
This psychological thriller will introduce us to Jean Halloway (Naomi Watts), a Manhattan therapist in need of a career switch. "I will remain objective in my relationships, I will not violate the physical boundaries of the patient, I will always do no harm," she promises, before definitely breaking all those promises over the course of 10 episodes. Oh boy!
Saturday, July 1: Never let go of Jack and Rose in Titanic
Where to watch it: Stream on Netflix
As it does every month, Netflix adds a fistful of new movies and TV shows when the calendar turns to July. Spend an evening in with Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in James Cameron's iconic epic about the biggest cruise disaster in history.
Sunday, July 2: Indulge in the Sunday blues with Up in the Air
Where to watch it: Stream on Amazon Prime
George Clooney and Anna Kendrick give this story of empty American corporatism a humanity that somehow makes you feel sorry for Clooney, who plays a professional downsizer. The quiet desperation seeping through the constant motion of the film will make you ask yourself the question that seems to be written on the walls of every fluorescent airport the characters pass through: Have I done everything all wrong? It just hit Prime, so jump on it fast!
