'What the Constitution Means to Me' Jumps from Broadway to Amazon Prime to Make You Cry

I first saw What the Constitution Means to Me during its Broadway run last year, but Schreck has been performing various incarnations of the production for years now. It stems from her experiences as a teen competing in American Legion contests where she would give speeches on the Constitution for prize money. Schreck was great at these competitions, which funded her college education, and, as she explains, she was genuinely passionate about the Constitution itself. Over the course of the play she goes from portraying her 15-year-old self, a witch-obsessed girl who loved Patrick Swayze, to dropping that facade to tell the story of her own family and illuminate who the Constitution does and doesn't protect. It's a work that plays with perception and facades. Schreck occupies a reconstructed American Legion hall, adorned with photos of stern-looking white men. For most of the play, the only other person on stage with her is an actor (Mike Iveson), dressed as one of those guys, but eventually he sheds that demeanor, too.

Recommending Heidi Schreck's brilliant What the Constitution Means to Me, now streaming on Amazon Prime , makes me want to reach out from inside the computer to shake readers and say, "Watch this now." The filmed version of Schreck's play is one of the most baldly emotional works put to screen this year, one that is deeply personal while also a broad look at the curse of America's governing document and its effect on American history. It's angry and tragic, yet also very hopeful. So, yes, I'm reaching out from this blog post to scream in your face through a virtual mask: Watch it now.

Director Marielle Heller, known for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, is a longtime friend of Schreck's who jumped at the opportunity to put What the Constitution Means to Me on screen as soon as Schreck asked. "My hope with filming it was we could almost capture what it felt like in some of the earlier iterations of the play where it was something very raw and human and intimate and less polished than the Broadway version, but obviously we got to film it in the Broadway house and you get to feel both—the scope of that bigger space and hopefully the real intimacy of what it was like to see her in that really small theater when she was so close to you," Heller told me.

By closing in on Schreck's face, Heller captures the range of her performance. Her wonderment appears as she describes the Ninth Amendment, a "penumbra," that expanded the scope of the rights designated to citizens. There's her exhaustion as she delves into the 14th Amendment and its equal protection clause as a way to describe how this document leaves women so vulnerable.

There is no period in American history where What the Constitution Means to Me would not be timely, but it's gobsmacking to watch it in mid-October 2020. "We could have never predicted when we were filming it that the world would be shut down and no one would be able to see theater for eight months, and that the election would be where it is and all of that," Heller says. She and Schreck would have never been able to predict that the audio of Ruth Bader Ginsburg would now seem like a memorial, or that a staunchly conservative originalist like Amy Coney Barrett would be nominated for a seat on the court.

And yet somehow the hopeful note that Schreck ends on—a debate with a New York high school student about whether to keep or abolish the U.S. Constitution—doesn't feel outdated. What the Constitution Means to Me is a searing history lesson that highlights innumerable flaws in our democracy, but also refuses to give up on it.