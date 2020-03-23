The Movies and TV Shows We Watched This Weekend

Even in the days before coronavirus quarantines, we, the Thrillist Entertainment team, would typically use our weekends to watch tons of TV shows and movies. (Frankly, we would do that during the week too. We watch a lot of stuff.) But, like most everyone right now, we have more time than ever on our hands as we stay home and practice social distancing. Now, our TVs are almost always on in the background as we watch (or have on as a comfort) old favorites, the hottest new Netflix show, or some random title discovered via idle scrolling -- what better time to share the wealth? With that in mind, we're each picking out one thing we watched over the weekend that we think you need to add to your queue, too.
Beef House (Adult Swim)
The majority of my weekend was spent either playing the new Animal Crossing with something low-stakes on in the background or watching Netflix's as-crazy-as-promised new docuseries Tiger King. But I put down my Switch for 12 whole minutes when I saw that Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim's new Adult Swim series Beef House had surprise-dropped Sunday afternoon, a week ahead of its premiere date. It did not disappoint! It's as beefy and zany as I had hoped for in a Tim & Eric sitcom about five men and Meadow from The Sopranos (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) living together in one house with absolutely no explanation.
The pilot, which feels like it's coming seven seasons into a well-loved multicam sitcom, sees Tim's old army pal Brad coming to stay at the beef house on Easter Sunday, disrupting the Easter Fashion Show and Easter Egg Hunt -- one of the grossest/funniest visual gags was a mound of I don't even know how many dozens of scrambled eggs -- and the housemates plotting a deliriously bad plan, driven by classic sitcom logic, against him to kick him out of their living room. I can't wait to see what else this show has got in the episodes ahead. -- Leanne Butkovic, editor
Carnival Row (Amazon)
When it became clear that none of us would be allowed to return to our offices anytime soon, I immediately made a list of all the TV I ought to catch up on, needed to finish, or had always wanted to start watching but had never gotten around to it. I finally finished Breaking Bad! I did it! Nearly seven years late, but I did it. This weekend, though, I used as an opportunity to finish watching the first season of Amazon Prime's Carnival Row, which, full disclosure, I did not watch all of before adding it to my list of the best sci-fi and fantasy TV shows of last year. I know now that I was right to put it on the list, and maybe should have ranked it a little higher -- but maybe that's the stir-craziness talking.
For those who don't know, or maybe had forgotten since it premiered last August, Carnival Row stars Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate, a former soldier fighting for the Burgue who now works as a detective trawling the dingy, dangerous streets of Carnival Row, the city district that now houses the "Critch" survivors of the war between the Burgue and the Pact: pixies, fauns, centaurs, you name it. He and his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevigne) must work together to unravel a mystery behind a series of supernatural murders plaguing the Row, while a second war brews between humans and magical creatures. Yes, clumsy racism metaphors abound. The show is NUTS, and even more nuts when you take into account that it was renewed for a second season even before the first one had premiered. But if you're like me and are jonesing for more episodes of The Witcher, Carnival Row is a pretty good alternative. -- Emma Stefansky, staff writer
Fight Club (HBO)
I'm using this quarantine as an opportunity to fly through classics I feel like I should've seen but haven't. Fight Club, which is currently streaming on HBO GO and HBO Now, is one of those movies. As a fan of David Fincher, it's kind of crazy that I hadn't seen Fight Club, but I think I avoided it because I was aware that it was a movie about toxic masculinity that frat bros everywhere have read wrong and love. I finally got around to watching it, though, and in all its grittiness it's (obviously) really good! I mostly came for Brad Pitt, since we're in a bit of a Pitt-eissance, but his and Edward Norton's performances remain great, especially when they're off-the-wall. (Pitt's N*SYNC-esque millennium looks were also half the fun). I'll spare you any thoughts on the twist since others with this blind spot may exist, but now I see why the movie's known for its ending. (Disclaimer: I actually was clued into the twist because I remembered the movie being on a list of "films that depict mental illness" in my high school AP Psychology class. Dangerous!)
Aside from Fight Club, I also rewatched the very funny, very good Lonely Island feature Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping for some laughs. The bits are still hilarious! And there's even a scene where Andy Samberg's Connor 4 Real is stuck at home drawing horse portraits, which will probably be all of us in no time! In all of its insanity, it was a highly recommended double feature. -- Sadie Bell, editorial assistant
The Invisible Man (iTunes)
One of my favorite SNL sketches, 1991's "America's Most Wanted: Former Child Stars," sums up basically how I'm watching everything right now. It's got everything: Phil Hartman playing John Walsh, host Michael J. Fox playing Partridge Family stud Danny Bonaduce, and Mike Myers as Barry Livingston, AKA My Three Sons' Ernie, who deals with the horror of his reality by sampling a substance with "twice the potency of crack cocaine at half the price" in the same way that I'm streaming literally every single minute of every day to help me get through this period of time. Among the many things I watched this weekend -- including two episodes of Netflix's Tiger King, the season finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and yet another in a long string of rewatches of David Lynch's Netflix monkey-starring short film What Did Jack Do? -- my absolute favorite was Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man, which arrived early on iTunes for quarantine viewing. Not that the movie is perfect; its two twists are both telegraphed and its tone was slightly off, not unlike the (also very watchable) A Simple Favor. But Elisabeth Moss's believably frantic performance more than acquitted any of the movie's shortcomings. It would have been, like, the 20th best Hitchcock film ever, but that's nothing to sniff at. Highly recommended. -- John Sellers, entertainment director
Mask of Zorro (Netflix)
During the quarantine, my boyfriend and I have been sticking to a strict at least one movie a night schedule, alternating who gets to pick. The films have been a mix of old favorites. Last Thursday, I, for instance, put on The Birdcage, which I can basically recite by heart. (It's streaming on Prime.) We started Friday night with Furious 7 -- his pick. (I cried at the end.) Later that night I was scrolling through Netflix when I came across The Mask of Zorro, Martin Campbell's 1998 action adventure starring Antonio Banderas as the masked hero. I distinctly remember seeing this in the theater -- Catherine Zeta-Jones was the prettiest person I'd ever seen to date -- but I did not remember the plot at all. He's Zorro! He slashes a "Z" on his enemies' faces! He rides a cool horse! Being a die-hard horse girl at the age of 8, this cool horse, a black Andalusian, was also very important to me.
There are of course parts of The Mask of Zorro that have aged poorly, mainly to do with matters of representation and opportunities for actors of Latinx descent. But The Mask of Zorro also feels '90s in other, better ways. It's a cliché to say that these kinds of movies don't get made anymore, but these kinds of movies just don't really get made anymore. It's a long, epic adventure that takes its time to get going and waffles between high camp and quasi-social commentary. One minute Banderas' Zorro is in an absurd tango with Zeta-Jones' Elena Montero, the next he's being radicalized to the plight of indigenous people in The Californias. Plus, the scene where Zorro and Elena sword fight in a barn, quite literally rolling in the hay, is still very sexy. -- Esther Zuckerman, senior writer
Miami Vice (DVD/Available on Hulu)
In the past week I've watched movies on the Criterion Channel (Paul Scharader's Patty Hearst, which leaves the platform on March 31st and is pretty wild!), enjoyed stand-up specials on Netflix (Marc Maron's precinct End Times Fun), and played a number of albums I've never checked out before on Spotify (Funky Kingston by Toots and the Maytals, which was highlighted by Pitchfork on Sunday in a thoughtful review). There's always new (old) stuff to discover.
But the most purely enjoyable experience I had this weekend came from an unlikely source: physical media. Tired of scrolling through infinite options, I looked at my DVD collection and asked, "What do I want to watch now?" Michael Mann's enthralling, beguiling 2006 thriller Miami Vice was the answer. I've written about the Mojito-fueled charms of this movie for Thrillist in the past, so I won't go on too long, but I will note that it's an oddly soothing movie to watch in a crisis. (The Havana sequence!) If you have a neglected stack of DVDs lying around -- or maybe one of those cool CD binders -- now is a great time to flip through and pull out a favorite. -- Dan Jackson
