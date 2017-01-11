Entertainment

Every Movie and TV Show Leaving Netflix in January

As we look toward 2017, it's important to note what we'll be leaving behind. Unfortunately, these titles won't last on Netflix in the new year, so better cash in all your unused vacation days and get to streaming the best of 30 for 30 and House Hunters before it's too late. We told you what new titles are coming to Netflix in January, so here are the movies they're replacing.

Leaving 1/1

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
Angry Birds Toons (Season 1)
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Coming to America
Columbo (Seasons 1-7)
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection (Collection 2)
Chopped Collection (Collection 2)
Dazed and Confused
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop (Season 1)
Fixer Upper (Seasons 1-2)
Ghost Town
Hairspray

House Hunters Collection (Collection 3)
House Hunters Collection (Collection 3)
House Hunters International Collection (Collection 3)
House Hunters Renovation Collection (Collection 1)
Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Seasons 1-3)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (The Thirteenth Year)
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote (Seasons 1-12)
Nanny McPhee
Property Brothers (Season 4)
Property Brothers (Season 5)
Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-6)
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
The Italian Job
The Painted Veil
Sixteen Candles
Saving Private Ryan
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious
The Uninvited
The Amityville Horror
The Wicker Man
Vanity Fair
You Live in What? (Season 3)
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

Leaving 1/6

The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest

Leaving 1/29

Stephen King's A Good Marriage

