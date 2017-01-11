When Should You Bail on a TV Show?

When the original creative team gets pushed out

If every show's fanbase comprises an internet fiefdom, the showrunner is their king. Your parents likely have opinions about what Matthew Weiner should do post-Mad Men, and you probably have an uncle who won't stop e-mailing you David Simon op-eds with the subject line, "This guy gets it!" Maybe you have an aunt who has taken up permanent residence in Shondaland.

Showrunners are important, and when they're doing their jobs right, they bring a consistent authorial voice to the shows you watch. Therefore, when the driving creative force behind your favorite series gets pushed out after butting heads with a network, like Dan Harmon after season three of Community, Aaron Sorkin after season four of The West Wing, or Amy Sherman-Palladino after season six of Gilmore Girls, it's time to jump ship. Follow your captain as they walk the plank.