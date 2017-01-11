What Ever Happened to the Erotic Thriller?

Where did these movies go?

It's hard to pinpoint exactly when the genre began its decline, but the downtick can likely be attributed to a few factors: the much-discussed decrease in the number of mid-budget Hollywood films, the shrinkage of the direct-to-video market, and the rise of readily available pornography via the internet. The last one feels especially relevant: why go out to the theater to see Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas in a sex scene when you can stream far more explicit sexual acts right from your laptop? The choice, for many, was obvious.

The last gasp of the '90s erotic thriller may have come with the arrival of Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, an embarrassing 2006 film that attempted to re-spark an old flame by pairing Sharon Stone with the very-much-not-Michael Douglas-like David Morrissey. Despite a game performance from Stone, the lackluster sequel was savaged by critics, mocked by audiences, and only made back $38.6 million of a $70 million budget. If the genre wasn't already on life support, Basic Instinct 2 drove an icepick through the heart of a once-powerful (and, perhaps more importantly, profitable) genre.