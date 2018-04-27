Every Clue to Where Westworld Is Actually Located (So Far)

This post contains spoilers through the Season 2 premiere of Westworld. Head to our show hub, Westworld World, for more reviews, theories, and deep dives.
Each new episode of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan's Westworld reboot brings several new enigmas, with, usually, nary an answer in sight. Some of these questions, of course, are higher stakes than others (remember "the maze"?), but one we've fixated on since the show's debut is: Where the hell is this place?
All last season, everyone had their theories about where the park was: under a dome, in a simulation, even, on a different planet. Fortunately, it seems that now, thanks to a few key scenes from Season 2, we're getting indications that the Westworld park is a physical place on planet earth. Below, all the evidence we've been able to find from Seasons 1 and 2 so far, a dossier we'll update as more info becomes available.
Remember the train?
Not the Black Ridge Limited, which you used to see stop in Sweetwater all the time. We're talking about the sleek, bullet-looking one that debuted in Season 1, Episode 2. As we see Logan and William riding in, we're given our first hint that Westworld is, in fact, an actual destination. In an interview with Inverse, production designer Zach Grobler said he modeled the futuristic transporter after Elon Musk's Hyperloop system. "I looked a little bit into the designs there," he told the site, noting that he designed the interior of the Delos train for long-distance travel. "It will take you a few hours to get [to the park] because it's so far away. Nobody knows where this place is."
OK, now remember when Maeve boarded the train?
The first Hyperloop cameo, as fun as it was, answered verrrrrry few questions. Mostly because the location of the park was still up in the air, and we had no idea how the humans went from the welcoming area into the park. (The trippy way the Black Ridge Limited worked didn't help.) But that changed near the end of the season, after a handful of findings indicated the park and the welcoming area existed in the same physical plane. First, we got a look at the Mesa Hub map, which showed where the monorail platform was in relation to the rest of Delos HQ and the park. Then, we saw Ford & Co. making use of utilidors, similar to the ones found in Michael Crichton's original movie, which connected Delos HQ to the Westworld grounds. And finally, we saw Maeve attempt a daring escape, by boarding the guest monorail in the season finale -- meaning, yes, a host was essentially walking amongst guests outside the park grounds.
Some questionable coordinates
Unfortunately, as you'll recall, Maeve abandoned her escape plan at the last second to stay in the park and track down her daughter, meaning we didn't get to see where that train would take her. Bummer! But, as a consolation, we did get a potentially major clue as to where the park could be. Finnish fans watching the season finale noticed that, when Maeve learns where her daughter is, the subtitles revealed very (!) specific coordinates: 9° 55N 115° 32E. If you plug those into Google Maps you'll find Mischief Reef, a Chinese-occupied outpost in the Spratly Islands, near the Philippine province Palawan. Skeptical about the coordinates? We don't blame you. It does seem like an insanely specific, convenient Easter egg.
But... a Chinese island would make sense
Things start to add up when you consider what happens at the beginning of Season 2. Early in the first episode, we see China's naval unit of the People's Liberation Army approach a new character, Karl Strand (Gustaf Skarsgård), to ask his Delos team to evacuate the island. "See this?" Macho Man Strandy Savage counters, doing his best impression of a guy who probably has like three trucks at home. "It's an official statement executed by your country, giving Delos, and consequently me, authority over this entire island." As the Chinese marines get escorted off the island, we can see them boarding rafts and heading into the ocean, where bigger vessels (possibly theirs) lurk. Why the confrontation? China claims almost the entire South China Sea, and if a life-threatening disaster struck near the mainland, it wouldn't be surprising to see the country's navy deployed.
Other Chinese clues
The Mischief Reef coordinates aren't the only Chinese clues Season 1 gave us. You might recall seeing Maeve speaking Chinese with guests in her saloon in the series premiere. Then there was Theresa Cullen (Sidse Babett Knudsen), who later in the season, received a video message from a board member speaking in Chinese about the arrival of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson). And, perhaps most obvious, as Maeve was boarding the train in the finale, P.A. announcements rang out in English first ("Welcome to Westworld. Live without limits.") and Chinese second. (Of course, none of these necessarily confirms anything, but they're good to keep in mind.)
So you're saying Westworld is located in a real place on earth?
It sure seems like it! The other fun Season 2 moment that seems to confirm this is during Bernard's flashback, when Charlotte says, "They were expecting a delivery from us to the mainland. A host that was supposed to arrive yesterday." She's referring to Peter Abernathy, the walking USB who's filled to the brim with important data. "Until they get it we can all forget about seeing any rescue planes." Rescue planes! Sounds very not-VR and un-Mars. Lisa Joy also teased Vulture at the end of 2016, saying, "I would just put my faith in the hosts that they’re pretty crafty, and they’re pretty powerful, and their intellect is growing and growing. I would imagine that at least one, ultimately, gets a bigger look at the world. Who and when, I’m not quite sure yet." So, yeah, real place seems likely.
Wait, what about the Bernard loop theory?
Right, right, right. If you peruse Reddit, you'll find fans who are convinced this is all one fucked-up VR experiment. (And they might not be totally wrong.) The Bernard loop theory essentially posits that the ol' host is being run through a virtual simulation because Delos is trying to extract information from him about what happened during the Season 1 finale. (Think Altered Carbon-style interrogation.) It sounds crazy until you take a look at the evidence, which includes Bernard finishing people's sentences as if he's experiencing déjà vu and multiple views of the same robot execution. If this VR theory is true, does it nullify the chances of Westworld being built on an island in the South China Sea? Not necessarily. But also not not necessarily. At this point, we wouldn't put anything past Westworld. So. Hmm… fuck. Stay tuned!
