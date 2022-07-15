Explaining the Scandal Behind 'Where the Crawdads Sing'

Between the massive book sales, promotion for the film adaptation, and a new song that none other than Taylor Swift wrote for the movie, it feels like Delia Owens' Where the Crawdads Sing has been impossible to miss since it was published four years ago. It’s sold 12 million copies since coming out in 2018, and just notched its 167th week on the New York Times best seller list. Reese Witherspoon, who chose it for her Hello Sunshine Book Club, is also producing the film version arriving in theaters this Friday. Director Olivia Newman told Cinemablend that Owens was involved in "every step" of production, giving notes on the script and visiting the set, and was "extremely supportive" throughout. That’s an incredible trajectory for any book, but especially for a debut novel from a 70-year-old wildlife scientist like Delia Owens. And it’s even more uncommon for an author to be connected to a real-life murder mystery from two decades before her book became a runaway hit.

While Crawdads was Owens’ first work of fiction, she had written several works of nonfiction including Cry of the Kalahari and The Eye of the Elephant, both with her husband, Mark Owens, centering on time they spent living and working as conservationists in Botswana and Zambia. It was Eye of the Elephant, about their battles against elephant poachers in Zambia’s North Luangwa National Park, that brought them a new level of attention and caught the interest of ABC News producers. As The New Yorker‘s Jeffrey Goldberg covered as part of an 18,000-word feature in 2010, an ABC camera crew traveled to Zambia in 1995 to film a segment about the Owenses’ conservation and anti-poaching efforts in the country.

That footage became a 1996 Turning Point special called Deadly Game: The Mark and Delia Owens Story, which documented the Owenses' work protecting wildlife in the region amid rising tensions between game scouts and poachers. Shockingly, the documentary shows the apparent shooting death of a suspected poacher. (Yes, you read that correctly: The killing of that “trespasser,” as he’s reportedly referred to in the documentary, aired on national broadcast television in the United States.) The victim and the person (or people) who shot him were not identified.

According to The New Yorker, after the ABC special aired, Zambian authorities launched a homicide investigation. The Owenses left Zambia for the US and have not returned to the country since.

In a new piece this week for The Atlantic, Goldberg reports that authorities still want to question Mark, Delia, and her stepson Christopher about the death of the alleged poacher. The case has also been stalled due to the lack of an extradition treaty between the US and Zambia, and ABC’s apparent refusal to cooperate. "There is no statute of limitations on murder in Zambia," the country’s head of public prosecutions said. "They are all wanted for questioning in this case, including Delia Owens." (Delia has said over the years that she had nothing to do with the case. Per The Atlantic, lawyers for Mark and Christopher have also issued denials of any wrongdoing or involvement.)