The next time you see Kari Byron, Tory Belleci, and Grant Imahara, they'll be indulging in familiar truth-seeking endeavors -- just under a different name. The former Mythbusters Build Teammates are now the faces of White Rabbit Project, a forthcoming Netflix docuseries that promises to let the three science-loving sleuths tackle internet-inspired wonders, including flamethrowing, ranking superpowers, and re-creating daring escapes.

In the show's official trailer, above, we also see the trio get their drink on, botch a Gladiator quote, and -- hopefully, at least once an episode -- say, "I don't think I'm ready to go down this rabbit hole!" Catch all that magic on December 9, when the series debuts on Netflix. Stock up on wine and prepare for puns in the meantime.