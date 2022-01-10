Dominic Fike, Who Plays Elliot on 'Euphoria,' Is Even Cooler Than His New Character

Dominic Fike as Elliot in 'Euphoria' Season 2 | Eddy Chen/HBO Dominic Fike as Elliot in 'Euphoria' Season 2 | Eddy Chen/HBO

HBO's Euphoria has gained a reputation for (among other things, like its copious amounts of nudity and daring eye makeup) its interesting casting choices. Of course, the series from Sam Levinson is led by Emmy-winner Zendaya, but much of the ensemble whose emotional inner lives play out are portrayed by promising breakout talent like Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney, as well as scene-stealing newcomers who were scouted on the street like Angus Cloud. Season 2 introduces another rising talent that will surely give TikTokkers heart palpitations and make millennial fans on Twitter feel old. In the Season 2 premiere, we meet Elliot, who becomes a new friend to Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) and is played by first-time actor Dominic Fike. Although his face tattoos, bleach blonde hair, and effortlessly charming presence might have you convinced he was engineered in a Euphoria lab out of a sample of cool-teen-generating-glitter, he's actually a fascinating 26-year-old recording artist who has ascended in the industry rather quickly. We're breaking down who the star is and his role in the new season.

Who is Dominic Fike? Originally from Naples, Florida, Dominic Fike started out as a Soundcloud rapper who began recording and releasing music independently online when he was 21-years-old back in 2017. He actually wrote and recorded his first EP, Don't Forget About Me, Demos, while on house arrest for an altercation with police. When the release started to gain traction online, it resulted in a now-infamous multi-million-dollar bidding war between major labels who wanted to sign him—all of which played out while he was later in prison for breaking house arrest. Eventually, Columbia won the deal and re-released his EP in 2018, resulting in the charting success of his song "3 Days" and even more overnight success. Considering how much Gen Z is known for preferring "genre-defying music" and artists that don't fit into one box (they are the Spotify generation, after all), it makes sense that they're fans of Fike's. He waivers between melodic rap, reggae, and pop, and he's really good on the guitar, too. He's collaborated with the likes of indie favorites like Brockhampton and Omar Apollo, as well as big names like Justin Bieber and Halsey, and Paul McCartney himself even recruited him for a cover album. So, yeah, basically think of him as one of the biggest former Soundcloud rappers to date—even if you have never heard of him. And now that he's dipping into acting on Euphoria, assume you're going to see and hear even more of him.

What is his character Elliot like? Although Fike himself is now sober and focused on his music (and now acting) career, he's said that his character Elliot reminds him a lot of his younger self. He's another East Highland student with a bit of a mischievous attitude and, like Rue, is a narcotics addict who can find himself getting up to trouble. At Euphoria High, you can imagine he's the classmate who cuts class to smoke in the bathroom, and when he is in Algebra or Biology, he's likely in the back of the room cracking jokes instead of cracking his books open, or noodling around on his guitar. We first meet Elliot at the New Year's Eve party in the Season 2 premiere, when Rue walks in on him as he's snorting drugs by himself in the laundry room. After Rue says she was going to use the room for the same purpose and they both admit to OxyContin being their drug of choice, they get high together—with Rue nearly losing consciousness and Elliot saving her with an injection of Adderall. As fans might've expected, it's the first of many instances of the two using together, and the catalyst for him to become a bigger part of both her and Jules' lives.

What can we expect from Elliot in Euphoria Season 2? Elliot becomes friends of Rue and Jules over the course of the season. At first, Jules is skeptical of his intentions—thinking he has a crush on Rue, who she is newly in a relationship with—but eventually they become a very close trio. As Fike plays Elliot with a certain playful twinkle in his eye, it's likely he'll make more than a few fans wish they could lie around their room and listen to '80s punk deep cuts with him. The chemistry that he has with Zendaya and Hunter Schafer makes sense, too, as he told us at Thrillist that he instantly became friends with his costars, which is "what made [filming] it so easy." He says, "I don't think I could have done it if we didn't get along." While Elliot has fun with Rue and Jules, as an outsider to Rue and Jules' dynamic, you can expect Elliot to make the two realize things about themselves and their relationship that they might not have on their own. It's especially important to remember that, all while Jules and Rue are dating and playing pranks on their classmates, Elliot and Rue are using together, unbeknownst to Jules. "I don't think he thinks before he acts and he ends up getting himself in sticky situations," Fike says. "Unfortunately, that happens a lot during the season. He kind of takes the hard way out of things." You'll definitely want to keep an eye on the way their dynamic shifts throughout the season.