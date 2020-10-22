Entertainment Who Is the Amazing Actress Playing Borat's Daughter in the 'Subsequent Moviefilm'? Maria Bakalova as Tutar is a scene stealer in Amazon Prime's 'Borat' sequel.

Amazon Prime

The breakout star of the Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, is far and away Maria Bakalova, the virtually unknown actress who plays Tutar, Borat's daughter. Who is this person? Why is she so funny? Bakalova gives a performance that, dare I say, is Oscar worthy. Over the course of the movie, she transforms from a babbling, neglected girl living in a barn who longs for a cage to call her own into a Tomi Lahren lookalike with a right-wing news show to go along with it. (These "credentials" are what got her access to Rudy Giuliani in the film's most newsworthy moment.) Tutar gives Borat Subsequent Moviefilm its bizarre heart. Her need to be accepted by her father fuels the plot, while Borat slowly opens up to the possibility that women are not, as he believes, subhuman creatures. They make a truly hilarious odd couple confusing people across America, like when they perform a "moon blood dance" at a debutante ball. But who is Maria Bakalova? We don't know much about her, but here's what we have.

Where is Maria Bakalova from? Bulgaria! Does she have any previous acting credits? According to IMDb, yes, she's actually worked quite a bit in her home country. Last year, she appeared in The Father, a film by Bulgarian directors Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov that played at the Karlovy Film Festival and got a bit of U.S. coverage. She also had a role in the critically acclaimed Italian TV series Gomorrah, which streams on HBO Max. So she's not a total newcomer to the entertainment industry. Is she really 15 years old? No. One of the most horrifying moments of the movie is when Rudy Giuliani appears to be about to make advances on a girl who, in context, is 15. If the internet (read: Wikipedia) is correct, Bakalova is actually 24.

Amazon Prime

Who is Irina Nowak? In early press releases for Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen and Irina Nowak were the credited stars. But who is Irina Nowak? It seems, at this point, that "Irina Nowak" is a red herring, meant to keep Bakalova's identity a mystery for as long as possible. The great joke of Borat is that Borat is real, thus knowing that Tutar is portrayed by someone who makes her living as an actor sucks some of life out of the illusion. Will we ever know more about Bakalova? Maybe not for a while. When promoting a movie like this, Cohen rarely does press our of character. Though, this time around, he's been speaking out a little more as himself, presumably in order to make his activism clear and to promote his other role in Aaron Sorkin's Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7, but my guess is Bakalova won't be doing any interviews out of character immediately. We'll just have to live with the greater mystery and revel in Bakalova's impressive work, and enjoy this clip of her stealing Jimmy Kimmel's pants.