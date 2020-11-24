How 'Jeopardy' Is Honoring the Irreplaceable Alex Trebek

One thing is certain: Jeopardy! will never be the same without Alex Trebek, who died earlier this month at the age of 80 from pancreatic cancer. But the long-running game show is planning how it will move forward in Trebek's absence with tributes to his legacy and a series of guest hosts who know and love the format to which he was so dedicated.

Per an official press release, ten of Trebek's "best" episodes will air on ABC the last week of December, while the final run of new episodes he filmed before his death will air the week of January 4. But none of this means that Jeopardy! is stopping production. The show has also named a first in a series of guest hosts who will handle duties from November 30, onward. It's no big shock to say that the first person taking on that title will be Jeopardy! Champion Ken Jennings.

"We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues," executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. "By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewer."

Jennings, whose staggering stats include 74 consecutive games won, has long been whispered as a potential Trebek successor. Other names have been floated as well, among them LeVar Burton, but for now it's Jennings who will have control of the board.