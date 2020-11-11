Should Baby Yoda Have Eaten All Those Eggs?

In the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, officially known as "The Child," has some snacks. It turns out, his munchies have been pretty controversial! The little green guy sneaks eggs out of a canister belonging to the creature known only as Frog Lady. To the Frog Lady, these eggs are precious cargo: They are her eggs, the only hope of keeping her species alive, and Mando is tasked with transporting them across the galaxy to ensure the Frog People's survival. To Baby Yoda, they are tasty treats.

The question is: How bad was it that Baby Yoda ate those eggs? Was he right for satiating his hunger with the nearest available food item that probably tasted pretty good? Or did eating Frog Lady's eggs turn Baby Yoda into a tiny villain? Thrillist Entertainment staffers Emma Stefansky and Esther Zuckerman debate.

Should Baby Yoda have eaten the eggs?

Emma Stefansky: After watching this horror show play out last week, I have only one thing to say: Friendship ended with Baby Yoda; Frog Lady and her eggs are my new friends. There's a lot to love about Frog Lady. She's a frog. She's a lady. She has a canister full of eggs floating in goop that she carries around on her back while she travels through space, as all frogs are known to do. Eggs that, she mentions multiple times, are the last of her genetic line, and that she must reunite with her husband to fertilize and keep her species going.

These eggs are treasures, more precious than gold, or platinum, or kyber crystal—and what happens to them?? An untold number are EATEN by the Child, a tiny green monster who hides his murderous tendencies underneath an adorable little baby-sized robe. I see you, Baby Yoda. I see what you are. Mando should have let Moff Gideon spirit you away when he had the chance.

Esther Zuckerman: Counterpoint: Baby Yoda is a baby.

Look, I'll admit that personal experience lends me to side with Baby Yoda here. Despite being 50 years old, actually, he is still developmentally a baby and babies do stupid shit. I spent this past Sunday evening waiting outside an animal hospital after my beloved Corgi mix, who just turned 1, vomited a lot because, like Baby Yoda, she ate a bunch of shit off the ground outside when I wasn't looking. She and Baby Yoda are both very sneaky. (By the way, she's fine and seems to have forgotten about the whole traumatic incident.)

Shortly after the episode, I tweeted that Mando and Baby Yoda have a similar relationship to me and my dog. I'm constantly saying "no, don't eat that," and she's constantly trying to find ways to disobey me. She's a little agent of chaos and her mind is solely focused on identifying things to consume. They're both very cute and have big ears and I want to hug them both.

And, no, I don't blame Mando, who has a lot on his plate, what with his ship crash landing on an ice planet. The fact of the matter is: Babies—human, dog, or Yoda—are going to eat things they are not supposed to. The best you can do is be vigilant as possible.