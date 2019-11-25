Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon Make Pizza Real Weird in This 'SNL' Sketch

Will Ferrell returned to his old Saturday Night Live stomping grounds this past weekend, and inspired a collection of delightfully absurdist sketches. Perhaps no one does barely concealed desperation better than Ferrell, and there's no better example of his masterful work than this ad for a pizza place gone wrong.
The joy of this sketch is the various turns it takes. It looks fairly simple at first. A family (Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, and Heidi Gardner) are all gathered at their favorite pie-slinging restaurant to film an ad. The first wrinkle: McKinnon's mom character is weirdly horned up for pizza. Her kids, naturally, are uncomfortable. But just when it seems like McKinnon might double down on her horniness, she goes silent, refusing to participate because of her children's disapproval.
McKinnon eventually gets so fed up she just leaves, and that's when Ferrell's despair sets in. Ferrell's portrait of a man unable to function without his wife is somehow both hilarious and strangely affecting. He reminisces about how one time she went out of town and he put bleach on his cereal and hired a prostitute to show him how to work his oven. "She is the greatest woman in the world," he bellows. It's, dare I say, a touching portrait of masculine fragility. That's the wonder of Will Ferrell.
