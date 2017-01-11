You probably didn't see Will Smith's latest drama this weekend. Not many people did. In Smith's worst opening ever, Collateral Beauty made $7 million over three days of facing off against Rogue One, a $3 million step down from last holiday season's Concussion, which was his previous low-water mark. But here's the craziest thing about this wannabe tearjerker: It's legitimately the most bizarre movie of the year, and of Smith's entire career. Not in a good way.

On the surface, Collateral Beauty looks like yet another inspirational weepie from the Suicide Squad star, a mode he's explored to varying degrees of box-office (and critical) success in movies like The Pursuit of Happyness and Seven Pounds. If you watch any of the film's trailers, it looks like a modern-day update of A Christmas Carol with some of Crash's "everything is connected" schmaltz to hold it together. Like a big-budget Hallmark card.