Will Smith & Jimmy Fallon Remixed Every Great TV Theme into One Song

Twenty-two years after Will Smith broke out on the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, people are still asking the rapper-turned-actor to perform "Yo Home to Bel-Air," the Quincy Jones-penned theme song performed with longtime collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff. The reason: it's perfect! From the early hip-hop beat to the choreography-ready lyrics ("I pulled up to the house about 7 or 8 ' And I yelled to the cabbie, "Yo home smell ya later!"), the song was a hit for "The Fresh Prince" and burrowed into the temporal lobes of '90s TV addicts.
So it's no surprise that, when Smith visited the musically inclined Jimmy Fallon this week, "Yo Home to Bel-Air" came up yet again. But not in the way you think: instead of grabbing the mic for a quick riff on an old favorite, Smith and Fallon took the stage to perform an entire medley of TV theme songs in the pantheon of TV theme songs. They're famous… but not quite "Yo Home to Bel-Air" famous.
This Terrifying Game Feels Like You're in a Horror Movie
The video above is the Ironman Triathlon of sing-a-longs, but viewers who weren't glued to Nick at Nite back in the day may not be familiar with the tunes. They are as follows (and with proper titles because we're professionals, dammit):
"Thank You for Being a Friend (Theme from The Golden Girls)"
"Movin' on Up (Theme from The Jeffersons)"
"Theme from Diff'rent Strokes"
"Theme from Good Times"
"The Fishin' Hole (Theme from The Andy Griffith Show)"
"Theme from I Dream of Jeannie"
"Everywhere You Look (Theme from Full House)"
"Believe It Or Not (Theme from The Greatest American Hero)"
"Theme from Martin"
"Theme from Three's Company"
The compilation ends with a classic -- you can probably guess which one.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.