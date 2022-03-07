'Winning Time' Is a Show About the Idea of Los Angeles

In the pilot for HBO's new series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) comes to Los Angeles where Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) tries to wine and dine him. But Buss isn't just pitching him on the idea of the Lakers. He's pitching him on the idea of Los Angeles. They eat burgers and fries under the neon lights of Jim's Burgers in Boyle Heights, a casual outing turning into something out of a movie because of the drama of the car culture and the signage. Jerry then lets Johnson drive his car to Santa Monica. There, they go to The Horn, a club on Wilshire that no longer exists but was once a thriving hotspot where Buss was a regular. Magic is starstruck. Diana Ross is there.

For as much as Winning Time—the series created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, which boasts Adam McKay as an executive producer—is about basketball, it's also about the Lakers' version of Los Angeles, the dreamy glittering dream of the city that has lured so many people time and time again. In some ways, the show itself somehow feels like Los Angeles: It can be vast in scope and overwhelming. Sometimes watching it feels like listening to someone who just snorted a huge amount of cocaine. It's occasionally sleazy, and borders, in some moments, on exploitation. If you bail you can't really be faulted. You're just the ingenue who packed her bags and got on a bus back home.

If there's an underlying thesis to Winning Time, it's that Jerry Buss, embodied by Reilly as a jovial horndog with a combover, reimagined the Lakers in the image of Los Angeles—flashy and celebrity-obsessed. On screen, introduced walking out of the Playboy Mansion the morning after what was presumably an orgy, pitching his idea for the franchise. He wants basketball to feel like a night at the Mansion. There will be excitement and celebrities and boobs, the latter of which will come in the form of the halftime entertainment, the dancers that would eventually become known as the Laker Girls.