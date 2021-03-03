Michael B. Jordan Goes Rogue in the Trailer for Amazon's Thriller 'Without Remorse'

There are certain clichéd, done-to-death lines of dialogue that, when you hear them in a trailer for an action movie, you simply must hoot and holler in excitement. "They took everything from me" is one of them. When someone says that, especially if they are a trained government assassin or a grizzled hit man, you know some really gnarly, vengeful shenanigans are about to go down. It's a sure sign that the protagonist has "nothing to lose," which can only lead to explosions and mayhem.

The new trailer for Without Remorse, a Tom Clancy adaptation headed to Amazon starring Michael B. Jordan, deploys the "They took everything from me" line early on, and it also features someone plainly stating in voice-over that the main character, a NAVY Seal named John Clark (Jordan), is "more dangerous" and "effective" than "any man we have in the field." After his pregnant wife gets killed, he must spring into action and "make it right." How exactly does he do that? Judging from the trailer, it involves strenuous punching, shooting, and blowing up cars that he then gets inside of (?) to intimidate his enemies. Remember, they took everything from him!

Without Remorse was originally intended for a theatrical release via Paramount, but Amazon swooped in and bought the project last year, likely figuring it would fit right next to the streaming service's Jack Ryan series starring John Krasinski as Clancy's more famous super-spy. Since then, Jordan has signed an overall deal with the streamer—and starred in a high-profile Super Bowl ad hawking the company's Alexa device. So, if this is a success, expect to see more Jordan-Clancy projects in the future.

Without Remorse arrives on Amazon Prime on April 30.