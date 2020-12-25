Entertainment The End of 'Wonder Woman 1984' Leaves the Door Wide Open for Whatever's Next Will Diana ever find joy?

This post contains spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984. Wonder Woman 1984 breaks out the legwarmers and the fanny packs for a 1980s-set romp that's alternately pretty darn fun and also very messy. In no place is it more convoluted than in the third act, where villain Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) hijacks the world's airwaves—please do not ask me to explain how; it involves a wind tunnel—and convinces the global population to make ill-conceived wishes that he grants through the powers he's obtained by turning himself into an ancient god-designed Dreamstone. Diana saves the day by broadcasting in Lord's place and convincing the world to turn to truth and hope. In the process of this adventure, she gives herself an invisible plane and learns to fly. So, where does that leave the audience after the two and a half hour running time is up? With a couple of open-ended plot threads that don't necessarily demand another installment, but certainly leave the door open for one. Let's talk about it.

The very last beat of the movie—before the post-credits tag—finds Diana running into the dude whose body her lover Steve took over for the majority of the movie. They exchange pleasantries and he walks away. Wonder Woman 1984 proved that, with the help of a magic stone, the dead can be revived. Of course, Diana needs to renounce her wish that he come back to her in order to save the world, and thus Steve Trevor must go from whence he came. (The afterlife? Who knows.) The final moment does elicit the question: What does this rando think happened to him while Steve was using his skin? Does he have friends who were worried about him? Why does he love scarves so much? Does Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. Cheetah, renounce her wish? After the big climax, during which Diana takes over Maxwell Lord's broadcast to convince the citizens of the world to renounce their wishes and restore order to society, director Patty Jenkins cuts to Kristen Wiig's Barbara Minerva, no longer covered in CGI fur, looking despondent. Unlike Maxwell, who explicitly says that he takes back all the harm he has done, Barbara never vocalizes that regret. Is still a little part of Cheetah in her? Could she possibly return for a sequel? Maybe, but we'd prefer if we just get more of pre-transformation Barbara, who was way more fun.

Is Maxwell Lord going to go to jail? Unclear! The last we see of Maxwell is him bonding with his son, but we don't see him suffering any repercussions for causing a global crisis. In an interview with the New York Times, Jenkins stated her intentions: "I did a couple of things in this movie that everybody said we couldn't do: Nobody dies, and she wins in the end with a conversation." Still, we're left very much wondering what becomes of this bad man now that he's had this major change of heart. Could there be a sequel? Unlike most superhero movies these days, Wonder Woman 1984 does not directly set up a sequel. It's a contained story that, while leaving some questions unanswered, doesn't specifically tease a new villain or another conflict. Diana's left looking at a balloon, deciding to move on with her life instead of pining after a man who died during the first World War. She takes off into the air with her new flying skills and follows the sound of a siren. The next we'll see Wonder Woman in the context of the DCEU is the infamous Snyder Cut of Justice League that's supposed to debut on HBO Max in 2021. As for whether Jenkins and Gadot have plans to make another standalone story for the hero, that's more up in the air. Jenkins told the Times that she would love to do one, but only if there was a "theatrical model possible." That's now in jeopardy, given Warner Bros.' decision to release its 2021 slate simultaneously on its streaming service. Who is Lynda Carter playing? Yes, there is a post-credits scene, and it features a familiar face. From the back we see a striking brunette—implied to be Diana—striding through a marketplace. When a pole starts to fall on a baby's carriage, she stops it with one arm. But when the mother runs to thank her, she turns around and it's not Gal Gadot. It's former Wonder Woman Lynda Carter. Carter, however, is not playing another Diana. She introduces herself as Asteria, who also happens to be the Amazonian warrior who protected her people from mankind wearing the sick gold armor that Diana dons for the climactic fight. Diana is under the assumption that Asteria sacrificed herself, but Carter explains she's been "doing this a long time." So perhaps, if we do get more, it will be a multigenerational team-up. Now that sounds great.