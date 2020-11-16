Entertainment When Will 'Wonder Woman 1984' Actually Come Out? It's the last blockbuster standing.

What is Wonder Woman 1984 about? As you may have surmised from the title, Wonder Woman 1984 is about Wonder Woman, an immortal Amazonian warrior who also goes by the name Diana Prince, set in the year 1984. Like the last movie, Wonder Woman is played by actress Gal Gadot, known for her appearances in the Fast and Furious franchise and for that viral "Imagine " video from the summer that made everyone really mad. Gadot's take on Wonder Woman was first introduced in 2016's Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice , an attempt by DC to launch its own interconnected cinematic universe, but she really broke out with 2017's stand-alone Wonder Woman movie, which grossed over $800 million at the box office and generated mostly positive reviews. The first Wonder Woman was primarily set during World War I, which allowed Wonder Woman to run through trenches and blow up old-timey planes. Wonder Woman 1984 will shift the action to the '80s, and if the trailer is any indication, that means plenty of wild fashion choices, Reagan-era pop-culture references, and slightly more contemporary planes. While her love interest Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, will somehow be back—he appeared to die at the end of the first movie—she'll be facing new villains this time, including a scheming businessman and a frenemy archaeologist. Expect lots of kicking, punching, and golden lassoing.

Who's in the cast of Wonder Woman 1984? As mentioned above, Gal Gadot and Chris Pine will both return to the series, along with director Patty Jenkins, who also shares a screenwriting credit this time around. Robin Wright, who played Diana's aunt Antiope, and Connie Nielsen, who played Diana's mother Hippolyta, will also be back, likely in flashback scenes. They'll be joined by The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, an up-to-no-good CEO-type with a shiny-head of hair and other vaguely Trump-like qualities, and Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig as archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva, who comic book fans will recognize as the villain Cheetah.

What is the current release date for Wonder Woman 1984? Here's where things get complicated. When the coronavirus first upended the summer movie season, Wonder Woman 1984 was moved from its June release date to August 14 and then October 2. Though Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled for a Christmas Day release in theaters, there's a strong possibility that the movie will be moved again. After Tenet's disappointing box office performance in the United States, where it grossed less than $60 million and cost $205 million to make, it's unlikely Warner Brothers will be eager to test a risky strategy on a surefire hit. In a normal year, a movie like Wonder Woman 1984—a sequel to a previous superhero hit—could make over a billion dollars. Movie theaters are still closed in New York City and Los Angeles, two of the largest markets in the country, and more closings will likely occur as cases continue to rise and lockdown measures are increased. The open theaters are still at limited capacities and, at least so far, audiences have shown a limited willingness to return to the movies under current conditions. Even if Wonder Woman 1984 could make a fortune overseas, Warner Brothers would be leaving money on the table by releasing the movie in 2020—especially if a vaccine arrives next year. As with most things this year, the phrase "we'll see" is useful.

Will Wonder Woman 1984 be released on VOD or HBO Max instead? It's a (very remote) possibility! On November 15, Bloomberg published a piece speculating about the scenario of Warner Brothers releasing the film in theaters in certain markets overseas while simultaneously premiering it on HBO Max as a way to drive subscribers to the Warner-owned streaming service. As the Bloomberg article points out, "releasing the movie on HBO Max around the holidays would entice millions of people to sign up for the service." It would be an even bigger deal than Mulan ending up on Disney+, or any of the similar VOD releases this year. If your only goal was to draw attention to your streaming platform—which only recently became available on Amazon Fire devices and is still unavailable on Roku—it would be a big success. But the risky move would also cost Warner Brothers a ton of money and the decision would not track with the company's overall strategy this year, which has been to mostly bet on the theatrical distribution model when it comes to tentpoles. A recent article in Deadline about the potential HBO Max release suggested, "that’s not the option the studio is careening toward." Deadline also points out, "Wonder Woman 1984 is not Witches and it’s certainly not Scoob!" So, the HBO Max route is a potential path, but it's far more likely that Wonder Woman's golden lasso will not be swinging across your TV or laptop anytime soon.