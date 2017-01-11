This March's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will stand as one of the most polarizing movies of the decade. But one aspect of the blockbuster brought hardcore comic book nuts and the just-looking-for-a-good-time-at-the-movies crowd together: Wonder Woman. She was certainly all I could talk about afterward, and clearly, the movie studio executives were on the same page. Wonder Woman's spinoff is less than a year away.

The first trailer for Wonder Woman dropped at this year San Diego Comic-Con and it works tirelessly to back pedal the morose, confrontational aspects of Batman v Superman. Here is a warrior, a hero, a woman who can fall for a hunky guy like Chris Pine -- a self-powered badass.