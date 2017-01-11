This March's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will stand as one of the most polarizing movies of the decade. But one aspect of the blockbuster brought hardcore comic book nuts and the just-looking-for-a-good-time-at-the-movies crowd together: Wonder Woman. She was certainly all I could talk about afterward, and clearly, the movie studio executives were on the same page. Wonder Woman's spinoff is less than a year away.
The first trailer for Wonder Woman dropped at this year San Diego Comic-Con and it works tirelessly to back pedal the morose, confrontational aspects of Batman v Superman. Here is a warrior, a hero, a woman who can fall for a hunky guy like Chris Pine -- a self-powered badass.
Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot as the title superhero, who appears to jump from the fictitious island of Themyscira (where her family of equally lethal Amazons resides) to the battlegrounds of World War I. Not exactly an environment for one-liners and splashy action sequences, but Gadot makes it work, pairing a golden age Hollywood smirk with thunderous attacks. The trailer sticks in one "you go, girl" moment for good measure. "I can't let you do this," says Chris Pine's Steve Trevor. "What I do is not up to you," Wonder Woman retorts. I'll take eight "Person Raising Both Hands" emojis, please.
Wonder Woman swoops into theaters on June 2, 2017. And as a special surprise, the Comic-Con panel unveiled the first trailer for Justice League, set for November 17, 2017. Watch that below.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.