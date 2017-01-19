Madman Woody Harrelson Will Shoot and Stream His New Movie Live Tonight

Actor, anarchist, possible God, and beloved living meme Woody Harrelson will star in a live film that airs tonight in theaters across the United States. The film, Lost in London LIVE, will be written by, directed by, and star Harrelson, and will be shot in a single take and streamed in real time to theatrical audiences everywhere -- the first film of its kind. I found all this hard to believe as I typed it, until I realized this was the most Woody Harrelson thing ever. To his credit, the True Detective and Zombieland star admits as much.

"No one’s ever shot a movie and live-broadcast it in cinemas at the same time," Harrelson brags in the film's trailer. "No one's ever been that stupid, until now."