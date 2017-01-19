Madman Woody Harrelson Will Shoot and Stream His New Movie Live Tonight

Actor, anarchist, possible God, and beloved living meme Woody Harrelson will star in a live film that airs tonight in theaters across the United States. The film, Lost in London LIVE, will be written by, directed by, and star Harrelson, and will be shot in a single take and streamed in real time to theatrical audiences everywhere -- the first film of its kind. I found all this hard to believe as I typed it, until I realized this was the most Woody Harrelson thing ever. To his credit, the True Detective and Zombieland star admits as much.
"No one’s ever shot a movie and live-broadcast it in cinemas at the same time," Harrelson brags in the film's trailer. "No one's ever been that stupid, until now."
The details of how the film came together are all lovely and inspiring. The personal project is based on a wild, liquor-drenched night in 2002, during which Harrelson hopped in a cab after leaving a nightclub, kicked and destroyed the door handle and ashtray of the inside of the cab, hopped in another cab, exited that cab on foot, and wound up on the run from the cops. London's finest eventually found him and threw him in the slammer for the rest of the night.
Fast-forward 15 years: The actor's turning a version of that story into a 100-minute live film, with shooting to begin at 2 a.m. local time in 14 London locations, with a cast of 30, including Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson -- all of which sounds like a production nightmare. Vanity Fair even published a hysterical video of them roasting him for it and calling it a terrible idea. Here's what a few celebrities think of Harrelson's film:
Jimmy Kimmel: "You don't have to eat pot. You can just smoke it."
Justin Timberlake: "As he shoots it? That's fucking stupid."
Jennifer Lawrence: "Woody, you've had so many bad ideas, but this is by far the worst one."
Ted Danson: "I think it's a fant -- [cracks up laughing] -- fantastic idea -- [cracks up laughing]."
Matthew McConaughey: "Look, whatever you're into. I understand you've bitten off more than you can chew. That's not the 34th time you've done that."
Woody Harrelson, to EW: "It might be accurate to call this insanity."
Imagine the timeline where Harrelson pulls it off, though. This is either going to be an unwatchable disaster or the highest of art. To catch Lost in London tonight, tickets to the theatrical live streams are available at Fandango.
H/T: Vanity Fair, The Guardian