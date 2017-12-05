Netflix's New Conspiracy Documentary 'Wormwood' Uncovers The CIA's LSD Experiments

No one would blame you for being paranoid about Netflix. With all the data the streaming service collects about viewing habits and personal taste, it's likely that the company could compile a pretty fascinating dossier on each of its users if it wanted to. Then there's the shows themselves: In addition to the conspiracy inspired Stranger Things and the twist-filled Making a Murderer, Netflix will soon release Wormwood, a new project about the CIA, LSD, and the dark secrets at the heart of American life.
The six-part series, which screened at the Venice and Telluride film festivals earlier this year , was directed by legendary filmmaker Errol Morris (The Thin Blue Line, The Fog of War), and digs into the life of Frank Olson, an Army scientist who fell to his death under mysterious circumstances in New York in 1953. In addition to using his trademark interviewing techniques, the project also features narrative reenactments with Peter Sarsgaard, Molly Parker, Tim Blake Nelson, and others playing real life figures. It looks like the type of mind-bending documentary that makes you question your own reality.
Will Morris get to the truth? Is that even possible? Or is this documentary just part of an elaborate conspiracy to keep you glued to your couch? (At least until Netflix develops its own LSD-like entertainment pill.) Investigate for yourself when the series drops on December 15.
