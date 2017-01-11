Did 2016's Biggest Box-Office Bombs Actually Suck?

If 2016 proved one thing, it's that life is not fair -- and that's as true in the movie industry as anywhere else. This year's box-office receipts show how arbitrary fate can be: Good movies do poorly, bad movies do well, and the critically reviled Suicide Squad made a stunning $745 million worldwide. Life is chaos!

Yet sometimes there is order to be found. Excluding the movies that flopped stateside while turning a profit overseas, like Independence Day: Resurgence, Warcraft, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and The Huntsman: Winter's War, we examined the 10 most sizable financial failures of the year to determine if they got what they deserved or if there were gems in the scorched earth of Hollywood disasters. If you disagree with our assessments, well, that just proves the point about life being unfair.