Did 2016's Biggest Box-Office Bombs Actually Suck?

If 2016 proved one thing, it's that life is not fair -- and that's as true in the movie industry as anywhere else. This year's box-office receipts show how arbitrary fate can be: Good movies do poorly, bad movies do well, and the critically reviled Suicide Squad made a stunning $745 million worldwide. Life is chaos!
Yet sometimes there is order to be found. Excluding the movies that flopped stateside while turning a profit overseas, like Independence Day: Resurgence, Warcraft, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and The Huntsman: Winter's War, we examined the 10 most sizable financial failures of the year to determine if they got what they deserved or if there were gems in the scorched earth of Hollywood disasters. If you disagree with our assessments, well, that just proves the point about life being unfair.
Gods of Egypt
Budget: $140 million
Worldwide gross: $150.6 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%
Average IMDb user rating: 5.5/10
What happened: Gods distributor Lionsgate was in hot water with this one before it even came out, when people noticed that the movie, set in Egypt, had a very white, European-looking cast. Showing the movie to people only made things worse. Something tells us these gods won't be resurrected for a sequel.
Verdict: Totally fair. We understand why not everyone bowed at its altar.
Ben-Hur
Budget: $100 million
Worldwide gross: $94 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%
Average IMDb user rating: 5.7
What happened: Surprisingly, a remake of a 57-year-old religious epic failed to catch on with America's youth, despite being directed by Timur Bekmambetov, a Russian guy who usually makes vampire movies. While it has a lively sea battle and a brief, welcome appearance by Morgan Freeman, it was far from the highest-quality release this year.
Verdict: Somewhat fair. There were certainly worse movies that made more money this year (*cough* Batman v Superman *cough*).
Free State of Jones
Budget: $50 million
Worldwide gross: $25 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%
Average IMDb user rating: 6.9
What happened: This well-meaning historical drama about white Southerners rebelling against the Confederacy had a fine cast (including Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Moonlight's Mahershala Ali), but it came off like an educational film you'd watch in 10th-grade history class.
Verdict: Somewhat unfair. Civil War buffs and other aficionados of history would probably enjoy it.
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Budget: $40 million
Worldwide gross: $28.6 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%
Average IMDb user rating: 5.8
What happened: Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher star as boring suburbanites whose new neighbors are international spies, played by Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot. It's safe to say everyone wanted this to be funnier.
Verdict: Somewhat unfair, though the real problem is that they spent $40 million making a simple action-comedy.
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Budget: $20 million
Worldwide gross: $9.5 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%
Average IMDb user rating: 6.7
What happened: Andy Samberg and the Lonely Island crew satirize pop idols, bringing a soundtrack of hilarious songs with them. It seems like everyone who saw this movie thought it was funny... yet hardly anyone saw it.
Verdict: Totally unfair. We'd call this the worst travesty of 2016 if there weren't so much competition for that title.
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
Budget: $28 million
Worldwide gross: $16.4 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%
Average IMDb user rating: 5.8
What happened: This marriage of Jane Austen and George Romero had the potential of being a one-joke movie that peaked with its title (like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter). Instead, it was a reasonably entertaining mixture of genres that lurched unsteadily through theaters for a few weeks before dying of malnourishment.
Verdict: Somewhat unfair. Nobody expected a combination zombie movie and romantic comedy to be a blockbuster, but $16 million? Come on!
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk
Budget: $40 million
Worldwide gross: $26.2 million, $23.9 of that in China
Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%
Average IMDb user rating: 7.1
What happened: Remember how Peter Jackson used a high frame rate when filming The Hobbit and nobody liked it? Ang Lee, failing to learn that lesson, shot Halftime Walk at an even higher rate -- 140 frames per second, or five times the speed of a conventionally shot film. Many critics said that the hyper-realistic look pulled them out of the film, though everything else about it was OK. Ironically, only six theaters in the world were even equipped to show the movie at 140 frames per second, so most moviegoers saw a version that looked fairly normal.
Verdict: Somewhat unfair. The high frame rate proved a distraction, both in watching the film and talking about it.
The Brothers Grimsby
Budget: $35 million
Worldwide gross: $25.2 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%
Average IMDb user rating: 6.2
What happened: Some of us are old enough to remember when Sacha Baron Cohen made scathing, hilarious comedies about outrageous characters. The Brothers Grimsby is not one of them.
Verdict: Somewhat unfair, because it should have flopped even harder
Max Steel
Budget: $10.4 million
Worldwide gross: $6.1 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 0% (with only 16 reviews)
Average IMDb user rating: 4.8
What happened: Why Open Road Films made a movie based on a popular toy line and then dumped it in 2,000 theaters with minimal promotion is a mystery, as are most actions performed by film studios. Nonetheless, Max Steel made min coin.
Verdict: Somewhat unfair, as the movie isn't egregiously stupid and the target audience (boys 8-12) would have gotten a kick out of it
Jane Got a Gun
Budget: $25 million
Worldwide gross: $3.1 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%
Average IMDb user rating: 5.8
What happened: This Natalie Portman Western was shot in early 2013, but thanks to various entities' financial problems, it wasn't released till this year. (It had trouble getting filmed in the first place, too: We Need to Talk About Kevin director Lynne Ramsay quit on the first day of production, to be replaced by Gavin O'Connor of Warrior fame.)
Verdict: On principle, it's not fair when a Natalie Portman movie goes unnoticed, especially when it's right there waiting for you on Netflix.
