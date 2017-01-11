7 Movies That Are Way Better Than Their Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Rotten Tomatoes, the popular movie and television review aggregator, gives critical consensus a metric. Not since Roger Ebert's imperious "thumbs up/thumbs down" has the answer to "should I see X movie this weekend?" been so blunt. Fresh movies are worth your time. Skip the rotten ones. It's that simple.

Or it would be, if the algorithm that parsed points of view, assessed hot takes, and calculated the Rotten Tomatoes percentages was finely tuned to the user. Just imagine the movies glossed over by live-or-die Rotten Tomatoes readers because a contrarian capped the "Fresh" number at the knees with an annihilating review.