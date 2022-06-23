Kate Berlant and John Early Are Inspired by Awkward Reunions and 'Architectural Digest'

The opposite of TikTok

Early and Berlant relish in awkward silences and drawn-out tension, and they wanted the special to include sketches that took their time, an antidote to the the lightning-fast humor of TikTok.

John Early: When we got this opportunity, we just were like, "OK, let's make a big old batch of sketches that are just John and Kate essentials."

Kate Berlant: Essential energies and also something a little more ambitious, a little more long form. Even though we have that through line, that anchor of the reunion and everything in between is frenetic and we're just trying to do these characters. But I think trying to sustain people's attention and sustain laughter over the course of an hour is something that, you know...

Early: We're really interested in the context of TikTok and Instagram.

Berlant: I always feel elderly when I talk about this but, it's hard to make people laugh for an hour!

Early: It is!

Berlant: It is a weird moment right now. The predominant language is short-term videos.

Early: Yes, the special's an hour, technically 52 minutes, but the sketches themselves take their time. They're emotional, there's silence, they're conversational, there's something I think very soothing about a lot of the sketches. They can get very quiet and I would say some of them are very tender. I think there's an assumption on the part of these tech companies that when people are moving away from a video after three seconds, it's because they don't like the video. I don't know if that's the case. I think people might be just deeply bored and depressed by the state of culture. No one's taking care of anyone. I think it's really foolish to assume that human beings prefer their comedy and content in these tiny little bites.

Berlant: It's just like we all have brain poisoning.

Early: We're really trying to be a little more seductive and bring people in a more dreamy, slow, and patient way.