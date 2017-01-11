Disney's Making 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' (Please *Don't* Wreck It!)

Rich Moore, a Simpsons alum who made his feature debut on the original movie, said in a statement that a sequel was always in the cards. “From the moment we started working on the first ‘Wreck-It Ralph,’ we knew there were so many possibilities with these characters,” said the director. There were pressing obligations: before tackling a second Wreck-It Ralph, Moore had to helm this year's Zootopia. Now he's in the works on the next movie.

Little is known about the sequel, beyond Reilly and Sarah Silverman returning to their respective roles as Ralph and the feisty racer Vanellope, and that the movie will send the clobbering hero on a journey through the most terrifying environment of all: The Internet. There goes my idea for an all TI-83 game-themed follow-up. No Drug Wars for Ralph.