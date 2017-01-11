Disney's Making 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' (Please *Don't* Wreck It!)

2012's Wreck-It Ralph aimed directly at the hearts of kids and kids-at-heart alike. The foundation was a mix and match of retro video games -- maximum nostalgia. The main character, Ralph, was a huggable goof voiced by John C. Reilly of Step Brothers fame. Skrillex provided the soundtrack (hey, kids need to learn about EDM from somewhere). No surprise: The Disney animated movie made over $471 million. Almost instantly, fans asked, "sequel?" Because Disney is a mega-corporation, there was no reply. Damn you, capitalistic monolith!
Whoa, don't go all Ralph on the institution. The boys and girls upstairs heard the call. Wreck-It Ralph 2 is headed to theaters in 2018.
Rich Moore, a Simpsons alum who made his feature debut on the original movie, said in a statement that a sequel was always in the cards. “From the moment we started working on the first ‘Wreck-It Ralph,’ we knew there were so many possibilities with these characters,” said the director. There were pressing obligations: before tackling a second Wreck-It Ralph, Moore had to helm this year's Zootopia. Now he's in the works on the next movie.
Little is known about the sequel, beyond Reilly and Sarah Silverman returning to their respective roles as Ralph and the feisty racer Vanellope, and that the movie will send the clobbering hero on a journey through the most terrifying environment of all: The Internet. There goes my idea for an all TI-83 game-themed follow-up. No Drug Wars for Ralph.
“The world of the internet is the perfect place to send Ralph and Vanellope,” said Phil Johnston, who wrote the first movie and will take on co-directing duties for the sequel. “The scope and scale are so vast and the possibilities for comedy are endless.”
What will Ralph discover in the internet? Will he battle the trolls of Reddit for dominance over the forum realm? Please share your ideas -- Disney hears you.
