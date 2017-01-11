Every WrestleMania, Ranked

2. WrestleMania 19 (2003)

Change was in the air after WrestleMania 18: WWF had morphed into WWE and opted for two world titles that were the product of a brand split. But 19 is akin to a diverse and wholly satisfying buffet. Add in two Limp Bizkit performances and baby, you got a stew going (half kidding). Shawn Michaels proved he had more than enough juice left in the tank in a match against Chris Jericho -- the finest match on the card. There were no titles or gimmicks, just perfect big-stage wrestling with a clear understanding of flow and psychology. Triple H and Booker T told an average story in the night’s first main title match, but had the displeasure of following Michaels-Jericho. Vince McMahon reckoned with his creation, Hulkamania, in a Street Fight; neither man could carry a match at the time but the stipulation made it more than bearable. An influx of countless finishers aside, the Austin-Rock trilogy came to a fitting close with The Rock finally defeating the Texas Rattlesnake (his last match) in imperfect-yet-respectable fashion and bringing their rivalry to a close. A Brock Lesnar-Kurt Angle fight climaxed with Lesnar botching a shooting-star press in horrifying fashion, then F5-ing Angle to win the title. It’s hard to say if this would surpass Michaels-Jericho without the Brock botch, but it's still plenty accomplished due to the insane athleticism on display.