Hulu's 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Hits Its Stride in Season 2

Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga has returned for its second season, and even with a significant recasting in the role of Inspectah Deck (originally played by rapper/actor Joey Bada$$ and now by Uyoata Udi), the RZA and Alex Tse-created series picks back up without missing a beat.

Rather than transporting viewers back to the streets of Staten Island, however, Wu-Tang: An American Saga begins with some fresh scenery in the small, troublesome town of Steubenville, Ohio. Viewers are reintroduced to Bobby (Ashton Sanders) and Dennis (Siddiq Saunderson) several months after they—along with Bobby’s sister, Shurrie (Zolee Griggs)—ditched New York in the Season 1 finale. In the time since being dropped from Tommy Boy Records and shooting down a neighborhood menace who was attempting to extort him, Bobby is hardened and, unfortunately, back in the streets with Dennis.

They both end up paying the price for their dangerous lifestyle—Bobby with an attempted murder charge and Dennis with a life-threatening injury—but their downward spirals quickly level out as they head back to New York to finally put everything they’ve got into pursuing careers in music. Eventually, the once-scattered gang reunites, and along with the help of some unlikely allies, the Wu-Tang Clan is born at last. Characters like Dennis, Sha (Shameik Moore), and Shotgun (Dave East) who went by aliases unfamiliar to the average Wu-Tang fan are now going by their official stage names, and it’s satisfying to finally see other Wu-Tang Clan members Inspectah Deck and U-God (Damani Sease) in action as well.

Season 2 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga is like watching The Avengers after bingeing Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger. The first season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga was a fun, albeit mixed bag, but its thorough character development and expert world-building are what made Wu-Tang’s enthralling origin story feel so rewarding in Season 2.

Viewers still have to wade through a handful of episodes before the legendary hip-hop crew becomes fully realized, but in contrast to its first season, Wu-Tang: An American Saga is far more focused on documenting the gang’s collective musical journey than the trappings of poverty, drugs, and violence in Staten Island’s warring neighborhoods. That grimy, street influence is still present in Season 2, but the Park Hill and Stapleton drama serves as a narrative backdrop instead of the focus of an entire story arc.