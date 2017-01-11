Should You See 'X-Men: Apocalypse,' One of the Cartooniest Movies Ever Made?

Minor spoilers for X-Men: Apocalypse to follow. And catch up on our ongoing list of the Best Movies of 2016.

X-Men: Apocalypse is a comic-book movie, but has nothing to do with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which exists in the "DC Universe." The sequel is based on the popular Marvel Comics series, but it is not a "Marvel" movie like Captain America: Civil War. Marvel's parent company Disney owns those. X-Men lives with Deadpool and Fantastic Four at a different studio.

And if you already knew all that, you're forking over $14 for a ticket this weekend. We understand: you're hooked. No shame. If this whole superhero phenomenon is a little fuzzier to you, the buy-in for the series' eighth installment might be in question. Should you see another X-Men movie? We can help. Here's the lowdown on Apocalypse, a stylish sugar-bomb that throws caution, logic, and the leather budget and wring every bit of entertainment out of a threadbare franchise.