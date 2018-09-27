The X-Men Might Be Totally Effed, According to the New Trailer for 'Dark Phoenix'

The long-running X-Men franchise -- which basically ushered in our modern era of superheroes -- has tried to tackle Dark Phoenix, Jean Grey's turn into villainy, before in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. Now, she's getting a do-over. Last night, 20th Century Fox dropped the trailer for Dark Phoenix, starring Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner as the telepathic mutant with a formidable... dark side.
This moody first look at the film sets up some of the basic conflicts at play, including Jean's trauma and Professor Charles Xavier's guilt over how his treatment of her may have contributed to that. "She's all rage, pain, and it's all coming out at once," James McAvoy's professor says. Meanwhile, it offers only a brief look at a new mysterious antagonist played by a silvery blonde Jessica Chastain, who convinces Jean she is not of this world.
The rest of the new X-gang is here, including Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, and Jennifer Lawrence. Plus, there's romance afoot with Tye Sheridan's Scott Summers and a shot of a grave. (Perhaps someone who wants out of their contract?) Due out on Valentine's Day, Dark Phoenix is directed by Scott Kinberg, who has been involved in this universe since the beginning with First Class as a writer, but now steps into a new role.
